Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Northwest Federal Wins an Energage “Top Workplace” Award for the Third Year in Row

02/01/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northwest Federal Credit Union recently announced that they are a recipient of a Top Workplace award from Energage, a nationally-recognized leader in measuring workplace engagement. This is Northwest’s third year receiving the award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006042/en/

Top words Northwest employees used to describe the company's culture. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Top words Northwest employees used to describe the company's culture. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“I am particularly proud of the results surrounding our company values,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal, Jeff Bentley. “Words like ‘diverse,’ ‘respectful,’ and ‘inclusive’ came up again and again. These words are the ideals that Northwest aspires to, so to see them reflected in employee feedback is truly rewarding.”

The award is based solely on anonymous employee feedback measuring engagement, job satisfaction, inter-departmental collaboration and a variety of other categories. The survey has been given to over 23 million employees nation-wide

“Our employees are what make Northwest such an exceptional place to work,” said Bentley. “Their dedication to our members and each other is truly something special.”

Find out more about a career at Northwest.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union
Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pRobins Kaplan LLP Announces Proposed Opioid Settlement for Its Tribal Nation Clients
BU
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:02p2022-02-01 : Abcourt announces search for new ceo
PU
01:02pNORTHRIM BANCORP : Investor Presentation February 2022
PU
01:02pRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : How Our Talent Thrives Through a Culture of Continuous Learning
PU
01:02pVITRO B DE C : SOLARBAN® 60 glass highlights first net-zero fast food eatery in U.S.
PU
01:02pTECK RESOURCES : Team Canada Training Facilities to be Outfitted with Antimicrobial Copper to Enhance Safety - Form 6-K
PU
01:02pKARAT PACKAGING : Appoints Jian Guo as New Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
01:02pCDB to Create Regional Financing Ecosystem to Rescue and Reposition Caribbean Economies
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS