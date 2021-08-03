Log in
Norton Rose Fulbright continues to expand global investigations team with LA partner

08/03/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
Los Angeles, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Chris Pelham has joined its Los Angeles office as a partner. Pelham is the sixth US lateral partner to join the firm’s global investigations team this year, following Celia Cohen, Tom Coulter, Jay Dewald, Julie Searle and Brian Sun.

Joining from Jones Day, Pelham serves international clients with disputes, regulatory, litigation and internal investigation needs in China and other parts of Asia. He provides Asia-based clients with insight into and advice about the US litigation and criminal systems. He also offers US and European clients with insight into current business and legal issues in China.

Like Cohen, Dewald, Searle and Sun, Pelham is a former Assistant United States Attorney. He worked in the Central District of California from 2007-2015, earning the 2014 California Lawyer of the Year Award in Criminal Law during his tenure.

Pelham represents multinational companies involved in commercial disputes in Asia. His engagements have included disputes over breaches of contract, copyright infringement, trade secrets theft and fraud. He also represents Asian clients with pending investigations before US prosecutors.

Pelham’s work involves highly sensitive matters, such as money laundering, healthcare fraud, allegations of embezzlement, conflicts of interest and commercial and public bribery involving employees, contractors and joint venture partners as well as other compliance and anticorruption issues.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Regulatory and investigations capabilities continue to be in high demand, and we have assembled a roster of respected leaders in this space. Chris is a fantastic lawyer who will benefit our clients and our global investigations practice.”

Jeff Margulies, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Partner-in-Charge for Los Angeles and San Francisco, said:

“Expanding our West Coast presence is a continued focus at Norton Rose Fulbright, with Chris becoming the 11th lateral partner to join us in California over the last two years. His experience in China and across Asia is valuable to our clients and provides us with some exciting opportunities.”

Pelham, who practiced in Shanghai for the past six years, said:

“During my career, I have developed my practice and skillset to assist clients in sensitive and high-risk matters on an international scale. Norton Rose Fulbright is a perfect match for me with its robust investigations team and unmatched global resources.”

Licensed to practice in California, Pelham earned his bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley and his law degree from New York University, where he was a member of the Black Allied Law Students Association.

HOT NEWS