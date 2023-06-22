By Dominic Chopping

Norway's central bank surprised markets Thursday by raising its key policy rate more than expected as it fights to dampen stubbornly high inflation.

Norges Bank increased its key policy rate by 50 basis points to 3.75%, said that another increase is likely in August and lifted its rate path to imply a higher peak rate in this cycle.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal before Thursday's decision were split, with a slim majority expecting a 25 basis points increase while others made a case for 50 basis points.

The central bank's new rate path indicates a rise in the policy rate to 4.25% in the course of autumn, versus its last projections in March implying 25 basis-point increases in both May and June to 3.50%, with a 40% probability for a final increase after the summer.

The bank noted that inflation has been markedly higher than projected while higher wage growth and a weaker krone will push up inflation ahead.

"If we do not raise the policy rate, prices and wages could continue to rise rapidly and inflation become entrenched. It may then become more costly to bring inflation down again," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-23 0430ET