Norway and Kenya have signed an MoU between Innovation Norway and Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives whose core agenda is to help Saccos be able to comply with the Sacco Societies (Non-deposit taking) Regulations of 2020.

Innovation Norway is a Norwegian government national development bank established to among others promote trade with and investments from the Norwegian Business community in International markets, in Kenya serving as the Commercial Section of the Norwegian Embassy, herein referred to as Innovation Norway, represented by Eli Bleie Munkelien, the Head of East Africa.

Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya EGH, expressed optimism that through Innovation Norway, the two countries stand a chance to benefit from peer to peer learning through best practices in the two countries that strongly believe in Cooperatives and Saccos as a key enabler to achieve Kenya's Vision 2030.

