Norway businesses expect weaker growth ahead, c.bank survey shows

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian business activity is
growing more slowly than before and the pace of expansion will
weaken further during the next half year, a central bank survey
of companies showed on Tuesday.
"The reopening of society is boosting demand, but contacts
expect weaker growth ahead. Over half of the contacts report
capacity constraints," the central bank said in a statement
accompanying the quarterly survey.
"Some contacts report that the outlook is unusually
uncertain. The uncertainty factors are primarily related to the
evolution of the pandemic, raw materials shortages, freight
challenges and production bottlenecks among suppliers," it said.
Meanwhile, inflation expectations have risen and wages are
expected to rise more rapidly next year, according to the
survey, which was conducted in the last week of October and the
first two weeks of November.
"Since then, infection rates have risen substantially and
both national and local COVID-related restrictions have been
implemented," the central bank added.
Norges Bank said on Nov. 4 that it intends to raise https://www.reuters.com/business/norway-sticks-december-rate-hike-plan-economy-rebounds-2021-11-04
interest rates on Dec. 16 and a further three times in 2022,
but some analysts say the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus
variant could lead to a reassessment of one or more of those
hikes.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)