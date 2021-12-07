Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norway businesses expect weaker growth ahead, c.bank survey shows

12/07/2021 | 04:17am EST
OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian business activity is growing more slowly than before and the pace of expansion will weaken further during the next half year, a central bank survey of companies showed on Tuesday.

"The reopening of society is boosting demand, but contacts expect weaker growth ahead. Over half of the contacts report capacity constraints," the central bank said in a statement accompanying the quarterly survey.

"Some contacts report that the outlook is unusually uncertain. The uncertainty factors are primarily related to the evolution of the pandemic, raw materials shortages, freight challenges and production bottlenecks among suppliers," it said.

Meanwhile, inflation expectations have risen and wages are expected to rise more rapidly next year, according to the survey, which was conducted in the last week of October and the first two weeks of November.

"Since then, infection rates have risen substantially and both national and local COVID-related restrictions have been implemented," the central bank added.

Norges Bank said on Nov. 4 that it intends to raise https://www.reuters.com/business/norway-sticks-december-rate-hike-plan-economy-rebounds-2021-11-04 interest rates on Dec. 16 and a further three times in 2022, but some analysts say the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to a reassessment of one or more of those hikes. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)


HOT NEWS