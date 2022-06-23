Log in
Norway central bank chief: rate hike needed to bring down inflation

06/23/2022 | 04:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People go about their day near Norway's central bank building in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its key policy rate by 50 basis points, in its largest single hike in two decades, as there is a need to bring inflation down to the level targeted by the central bank, of 2.0%, the central bank's head said on Thursday.

"There is need for a clearly higher rate to stabilise inflation around the target," Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache told a news conference.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS