Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Norway central bank hikes rate by 25 basis points, will likely hike again

12/15/2022 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by economists surveyed by Reuters, and said it will likely hike again as inflation remains above its targets.

Of the 24 analysts polled in advance, all but one had anticipated a hike of 25 bps at Thursday's meeting, while one had bet on an unchanged rate.

"The policy rate will most likely be raised further in the first quarter of next year," Norges Bank said in a statement.

The Norwegian currency, the crown, strengthened to 10.43 against the euro at 0904 GMT from 10.44 just before the rate announcement.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday

raised its key policy rate

by 50 basis points and said it will deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

"The forecasts for the Norwegian economy are more uncertain than normal, but if the economy evolves as anticipated, the policy rate will be around 3% next year", Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

Norway's core inflation has outpaced the central bank's most recent forecasts, hitting 5.9% in October year-on-year and slowing somewhat to 5.7% in November while the bank had projected 5% for each of the two months.

Norges Bank, which targets core inflation of 2.0% over time, on Thursday raised its 2023 core inflation forecast to 5.2% from 4.8% seen in September. (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.64% 0.63774 Delayed Quote.0.82%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.29% 1.15963 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.37% 0.693895 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.38% 0.011386 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.58% 0.942507 Delayed Quote.7.01%
Latest news "Economy"
04:27aAmid crypto turmoil, Hong Kong debuts first crypto futures ETFs
RE
04:25aFitch affirms China ratings at 'A+'
RE
04:20aPutin to outline Russia's response to price cap this week - Kremlin
RE
04:18aWhat Harry and Meghan said in final Netflix episodes
RE
04:17aTaiwan Central Bank Raises Rates Again
DJ
04:12aUK's Mondi to sell three Russian packaging converting operations
RE
04:10aCiti to wind down consumer banking in china, affecting about 1,200 staff
RE
04:09aSterling down 1.01% to $1.2303…
RE
04:09aChina, HK stocks fall as COVID outbreaks, Fed projections weigh
RE
04:07aEldest daughter of Thai king hospitalised with heart problem - palace
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
3Marketmind: Thank you, next
4KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROPOSALS TO EXTEND U..

HOT NEWS