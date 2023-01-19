Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Norway central bank keeps rate unchanged, says March hike likely

01/19/2023 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view of Norways central bank building in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central kept its key policy rate unchanged at 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by a majority of economists surveyed by Reuters, and said it aimed for a hike in March.

Of the 26 economists polled in advance, 15 had anticipated an unchanged rate on Thursday while 11 had bet on an increase of 25 basis points (bps).

"The future policy rate path will depend on economic developments. The policy rate will most likely be raised in March," Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

While some factors suggested a rate hike could be made already in January, there were also reasons to hold off for the time being, the central bank said.

Core inflation, running at 5.8% in December, was "markedly above" Norges Bank's goal of 2.0%, and the labour market remains tight, the policy committee said.

On the other hand, inflation was weakening household purchasing power, while many companies expect a fall in activity in the time ahead, it added.

"The outlook for the Norwegian economy is more uncertain than normal," Norges Bank said.

The Norwegian currency, the crown, strengthened to 10.708 against the euro at 0915 GMT from 10.737 just before the rate announcement.

Global energy prices have eased more than had been expected, and global inflationary pressures appeared to be easing, the central bank said.

"The policy rate has been raised considerably over a short period of time, and monetary policy has started to have a tightening effect on the economy. This may suggest a more gradual approach to policy rate setting," it added.

In December, Norges Bank said it would "most likely" hike again in the first quarter of 2023 and that the rate would stay around 3% for the year.

Thursday's statement was in line with this view, analysts at Capital Economics (CE) said.

"The bank signalled that it will raise its policy rate at the next meeting in March. We suspect that will be the final hike in this tightening cycle, and that the Bank will leave the policy rate at 3% until next year," CE said in a note.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik, Gwladys Fouche and Angus MacSwan)

By Victoria Klesty


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.08% 0.636 Delayed Quote.1.72%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.36% 1.13918 Delayed Quote.0.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.36% 0.683821 Delayed Quote.0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.32% 0.011355 Delayed Quote.0.64%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.23% 0.924086 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
Latest news "Economy"
05:17aBrothers found guilty of spying for Russia in Sweden
RE
05:16aJapan 2022 crude import volume up 8.5%, first y/y rise in 10 years
RE
05:15aRupee falls alongside Asian peers, more U.S. data eyed
RE
05:14aIndia's 5-year swap signals rising bets of dovish RBI in 2023 - analysts
RE
05:13aSome 65% of high-school teachers in France on strike against pension reform - union
RE
05:11aAltice kicks off process to extend maturing loans, increase pricing - memo
RE
05:08aStrike cuts French power supply, halts refinery shipments
RE
05:07aThai hospitality giant Minor International targets 20% revenue growth in 2023
RE
05:03aChinook helicopters could cost Germany twice as much as planned -Business Insider
RE
05:02aIndia antitrust body denies Google's allegation it copied EU's Android order
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry invest..
2Marketmind: Turbulence
3RELX : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
4Future passives; Bullard confirms hawkish stance
5Australia shares reverse course to hit nine-month high led by miners

HOT NEWS