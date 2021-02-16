Norway eases COVID-19 restrictions in capital area

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will on
Thursday lift all the extra restrictions imposed on the capital
region to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of the
coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.
It will now be up to local authorities to decide whether to
have local restrictions. If they so choose, essential stores
located inside shopping centres could reopen and restaurants
could again serve alcohol with food.
The affected municipalities now have a better overview of
the situation and government restrictions are no longer deemed
necessary, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said, citing advice from
the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).
"It is not necessarily so that ending national measures
means that they will easy in the municipality you live in,"
Hoeie added.
Oslo and its surrounding region in January saw an outbreak
of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, first
identified in Britain, which prompted stricter measures
including the closure of all non-essential stores for the first
time in the pandemic.
