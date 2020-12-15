Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norway food retailers face record $2.4 billion fine over 'price hunters'

12/15/2020 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's top three food retailers face fines totalling a record 21 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.4 billion) for breaching antitrust rules, its Competition Authority said on Tuesday.

Norgesgruppen, Coop and Rema 1000 have cooperated in ways that may have resulted in inflated prices, the watchdog said. If confirmed, the combined fine would be the largest ever sought by the regulator in any antitrust case.

The three have each employed so-called price hunters to survey stores operated by competitors, and similarly agreed to allow those surveyors access to their own stores, which they said resulted in fierce competition and lower prices.

But the regulator said the arrangement had instead probably stifled competition.

"Our investigation has shown that the practice of scanning prices at each other's stores may have resulted in the companies jointly pushing up prices," the regulator said in a statement.

Norgesgruppen's grocery stores have a market share of about 44% in Norway, while Coop has close to 30% and Rema 23%, the latest data from market research firm Nielsen shows.

"Norgesgruppen is categorically rejecting the competition authority's claim. The industry norm and the so called 'price hunters' have lead to lower prices and been favourable for Norwegian consumer interests," it said in a statement.

The company plans to initiate further dialogue with the watchdog, it added.

A Rema 1000 spokesman said the company would first read the 280-page report before responding to the claims.

Coop did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Norgesgruppen faces a fine of 8.8 billion crowns, while Rema could be fined 7.4 billion crowns and Coop 4.8 billion crowns.

The decision to fine the firms is preliminary, in accordance with the watchdog's practice, allowing each firm to respond to the claims by Apr. 15 of next year.

($1 = 8.7420 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aWTTC WORLD TRAVEL & TOURISM COUNCIL : Statement on the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit
PU
04:55aSingapore to open travel bubble as it prepares to stand in for Davos
RE
04:52aVaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away - IEA
RE
04:50aLloyd's of London, Parsyl launch initiative to insure COVID-19 vaccine distribution
RE
04:49aVaccine impact on moribund oil demand is several months away - IEA
RE
04:48aH&M's fourth quarter sales hit by second coronavirus wave
RE
04:45aValue added in net sales revenues in human health and social work activities 72%
PU
04:45aAverage gross earnings for October 2020 1.2% higher than earnings for the previous month
PU
04:45aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of construction put in place 2.3% lower than in September 2020 and 0.3% lower than in October 2019
PU
04:44aOil dips on demand worries as COVID-19 lockdowns tighten
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Reorganizes Management Board
5MODERNA, INC. : Moderna COVID-19 vaccine documents accessed in EMA cyberattack

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ