Norway government cuts 2021 growth forecast

Mainland gross domestic product (GDP), excluding the impact from Norway's oil production, is now expected to grow by between 0.5% and 4.5% in 2021, with a middle forecast of 3.7%, down from a 4.4% forecast made in October.

Last year the economy contracted by 2.5%.

In 2022, mainland GDP is predicted to grow by between 3.4% and 5.3%, with a middle forecast of 3.6% as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the government said.

Norwegian unemployment is meanwhile expected to decline, but will still be higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2022, it added.

"How fast the economy will grow depends to a large degree on the speed of vaccine rollouts and how quickly restrictions can be lifted," the finance ministry said in a statement ahead of a two-day cabinet meeting.

The government conference will lay the initial foundations for a 2022 fiscal spending plan, due to be unveiled in October.

