Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices

12/11/2021 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norway's government plans to subsidise the electricity bill of households to soften the impact from soaring power prices, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday.

The cost of the proposal, which is subject to approval by parliament, could amount to some 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($560 million) combined for the four months from December 2021 to March 2022, the government said.

A spike in the cost of electricity to the highest level in more than a decade has put pressure on the centre-left minority government to find ways to cushion the blow.

"An extraordinary situation like this requires extraordinary measures," Stoere told a news conference.

The plan comes on top of earlier measures presented by the government amounting to between 4 billion and 5 billion crowns, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said.

Under the proposal, the government would pay half of the portion of power bills above prices of 0.70 crowns per kilowatt hour (KWh) or more, with a cap set at 5,000 KWh per month.

So far this month, wholesale spot prices in southern Norway have averaged 1.89 crowns/kWh including value added tax, according to data from electricity bourse Nord Pool. ($1 = 8.9304 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aBSP Statement on the 1000-Piso Polymer Banknote
PU
07:26aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Acknowledges Media's Role in Pursuit of its Mandates
PU
07:02aTibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games
RE
07:01aChina's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sources
RE
06:38aNorway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices
RE
06:27aTibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games
RE
06:10aNorway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices
RE
05:53aIndia's top syringe maker asks PM Modi to lift factory shutdown order
RE
05:26aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : South Korea okays Phl poultry farms to export chicken meat
PU
04:56aPhl poultry farms secure approval to export chicken meat from South Korea
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
23M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
3China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sour..
4Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP
5Ford expects to triple electric Mustang output by 2023

HOT NEWS