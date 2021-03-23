Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norway is introducing new
national measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including
a ban on the public serving of alcohol, and will postpone the
introduction of a plan to re-open society, Health Minister Bent
Hoeie said on Tuesday.
The government had originally planned to present a plan in
late March for the gradual unwinding of its COVID-19
restrictions.
Norway has had some of Europe's lowest rates of infections
and deaths since the start of the pandemic early last year, but
is now seeing a rapid increase in hospitalisations led by more
contagious variants of the virus.
"The situation in Norway is unstable, with rising infection
rates in recent weeks," Hoeie told a news conference.
"We're worried by the potential consequences if many people
travel and meet others during the Easter holiday," he said.
Norwegian schools are due to go on Easter break from March
27-April 6.
