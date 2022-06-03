Log in
Norway oil and gas workers threaten strike, but would not initially hit output

06/03/2022 | 05:17am EDT
OSLO, June 3 (Reuters) - Some 573 members of Norway's Industri Energi oil and gas union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, but output would initially remain unaffected by a conflict, the trade union said on Friday.

The union members plan to strike at nine offshore installations, including the Njord A, Valhall and several Oseberg platforms, the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.45% 888 Real-time Quote.8.12%
AKER BP ASA 0.90% 405.4 Real-time Quote.47.94%
COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB 0.81% 86.8 Delayed Quote.4.17%
DNO ASA -0.18% 17.09 Real-time Quote.63.56%
EQUINOR ASA 0.35% 344.25 Real-time Quote.45.55%
GOLD -0.33% 1863.38 Delayed Quote.0.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 116.61 Delayed Quote.48.71%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 0.21% 473.3 Delayed Quote.45.39%
OKEA ASA -1.28% 53.9 Real-time Quote.115.81%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.35% 53.98 Real-time Quote.21.38%
WTI -1.37% 115.761 Delayed Quote.52.67%
HOT NEWS