Norway oil and gas workers threaten strike, but would not initially hit output

OSLO, June 3 (Reuters) - Some 573 members of Norway's
Industri Energi oil and gas union plan to go on strike from June
12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, but
output would initially remain unaffected by a conflict, the
trade union said on Friday.
The union members plan to strike at nine offshore
installations, including the Njord A, Valhall and several
Oseberg platforms, the union said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje
Solsvik)