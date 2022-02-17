Log in
Norway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts

02/17/2022
OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms in Norway have raised this year's investment forecasts as they seek to benefit from pandemic-era tax incentives intended to boost activity, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.

The biggest business sector in Norway now expects to invest 159.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($17.9 billion) in 2022, up from a forecast of 154.4 billion crowns made in November, SSB said. ($1 = 8.8984 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA 1.35% 263.1 Real-time Quote.-3.13%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 3.10% 28.9 Real-time Quote.23.61%
DNO ASA 2.65% 11.42 Real-time Quote.9.23%
ENI S.P.A. 1.03% 13.308 Delayed Quote.8.90%
EQUINOR ASA 3.83% 265.85 Real-time Quote.12.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.55% 93.54 Delayed Quote.22.94%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB (PUBL) 1.82% 330.8 Delayed Quote.1.94%
PGS ASA 11.48% 2.486 Real-time Quote.-32.26%
SHELL PLC 2.24% 24.14 End-of-day quote.25.01%
SUBSEA 7 S.A. 1.60% 64.82 Real-time Quote.2.60%
TGS ASA 5.65% 99.42 Real-time Quote.17.55%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.82% 51.42 Real-time Quote.15.21%
WTI 1.22% 92.455 Delayed Quote.25.80%
HOT NEWS