Norway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms in Norway have
raised this year's investment forecasts as they seek to benefit
from pandemic-era tax incentives intended to boost activity, a
national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday.
The biggest business sector in Norway now expects to invest
159.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($17.9 billion) in 2022, up from
a forecast of 154.4 billion crowns made in November, SSB
said.
($1 = 8.8984 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)