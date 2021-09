OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norway's centre-left opposition bloc has won a majority of seats in parliament and will seek to form a government, Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a speech to his party on Monday.

"Now we can finally say: we did it," said Stoere, who is widely expected to become Norway's next prime minister. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Gwladys Fouche)