  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Norway's Aker Solutions raises 2022 revenue outlook

07/14/2022 | 01:34am EDT
Illustration shows Aker Solutions logo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions raised its 2022 revenue outlook as it sees increased activity from oil and gas companies, with tender activity heading for a new record, it said on Thursday.

The company now expects its 2022 revenues to rise by around 30% year-on-year, compared with the rise of more than 20% it said it expected in February.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)


© Reuters 2022
