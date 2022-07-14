Norway's Aker Solutions raises 2022 revenue outlook
07/14/2022 | 01:34am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions raised its 2022 revenue outlook as it sees increased activity from oil and gas companies, with tender activity heading for a new record, it said on Thursday.
The company now expects its 2022 revenues to rise by around 30% year-on-year, compared with the rise of more than 20% it said it expected in February.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)