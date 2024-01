OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norway's core inflation rate fell below expectation in December, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Wednesday, which could help bring forward the central bank's planned policy easing.

Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, stood at 5.5% year on year, down from 5.8% in November, and lagging the 5.6% average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Terje Solsvik)