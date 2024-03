(Adds)

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian utility Statkraft on Monday said it had appointed Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as its new CEO, who will take on her position as of April 1.

Vartdal has worked as executive vice president of the Nordics, Statkraft's largest business area, for the last two years, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)