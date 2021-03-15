Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norway's capital introduces tightest restrictions of pandemic

03/15/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Norway's capital will close all middle and high schools and limit visitors in private homes to two people until early April to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Governing Mayor of Oslo said on Monday.

The government said last week that tougher national restrictions could be imposed unless local authorities managed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Nordic country has maintained one of Europe's lowest rates of infection but now faces a third wave of the disease.

"There is no doubt now that we are in a third wave," said Oslo Governing Mayor Raymond Johansen, adding the reproduction rate, which measures the number of people infected by each positive case, had risen to 1.5 in Oslo.

"These measures are on top of all the existing ones and, in summary, will be the most invasive measures introduced in Oslo since the start of the pandemic," he told a news conference.

Kindergartens and elementary schools remain open, but areas of the capital where infections are highest will switch to digital learning for older children attending elementary schools.

In the capital region, where the more contagious variant first identified in Britain as B.1.1.7 dominates, local authorities have closed non-essential stores and some schools, and limited restaurants to providing takeaway food.

Most new infections occur among children, authorities have said.

During the first lockdown that began in March last year, schools and nurseries closed along with many services such as hair salons, but shops and restaurants remained open.

As of March 14, the nation of 5.4 million had vaccinated almost 448,000 people with a first dose, and more than 256,000 had also received a second dose, data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health showed. (Reporting by Nora Buli and Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pStripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising
RE
03:02pStripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising
RE
02:53pBank of Portugal governor expects banking M&A as natural step
RE
02:53pBank of portugal governor centeno sees m&a in portuguese banking as a 'natural' next step
RE
02:42pFormer top economic aide Sperling to oversee COVID-19 stimulus plan -White House
RE
02:42pDow hits record high as Wall Street rises
RE
02:38pNorway's capital introduces tightest restrictions of pandemic
RE
02:38pU.S. shale oil output to drop 46,000 bpd to 7.46 mln bpd in April -EIA
RE
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : Colombian softgel maker Procaps in talks to go public on Nasdaq - sources
RE
02:19pColombian softgel maker procaps s.a.s. in talks to merge with union acquisition corp ii in deal valuing it at more than $1 bln -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
4SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
5TAKE FIVE: Week of the central banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ