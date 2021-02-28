Norway's capital tightens lockdown to fight faster virus spread

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway's capital Oslo will tighten
lockdown measures to combat a sharp rise in coronavirus
infections linked to a more contagious variant, the city's
governing mayor said on Sunday.
The variant, which was first identified in Britain, started
spreading in Oslo in January and now accounts for 50-70% of
infections, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said
on Saturday.
On Friday, Oslo registered a daily record of 245 new
coronavirus infections.
"We have to tighten the measures," Raymond Johansen, the
governing mayor of Oslo, told a news conference.
The infection numbers rose due to increased mobility, faster
virus spread, as well as more testing, he added.
In Oslo, all restaurants, except take-away services, and
non-essential shops, except groceries, pharmacies and liquor
stores, will have to close from Tuesday, while the "red" level
is imposed at upper secondary schools, meaning that students,
who were fully back at school, will now do some online learning.
All organised outdoor leisure activities for adults, as well
as private gatherings and home visits should be avoided, except
for kids, Johansen said.
The city also planned to start mass testing at schools later
in March to better track the virus spread.
Oslo has already closed shopping centres due to the spread
of the more contagious variant in January.
As of Feb. 25, the nation of 5.4 million has vaccinated
close to 320,000 people with a first dose, and nearly 150,000
have received two doses, according to data from the Norwegian
Institute of Public Health.
Norway's 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per
100,000 inhabitants was at 70 in the week ending Feb. 21, the
third-lowest in Europe behind Iceland and Liechtenstein, data
from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
showed.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Philippa Fletcher)