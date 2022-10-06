Advanced search
Norway's oil liquids production seen rising by 15% in 2023

10/06/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Offshore oil and gas platform supply vessel (PSV) is docked in Stavanger

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's production of oil liquids is expected to rise by 15% in 2023 as the Johan Sverdrup field is set to ramp-up output by the end of this year, the government's draft budget showed on Thursday.

Natural gas output from Europe's largest supplier was meanwhile seen at 121 billion cubic metres (bcm) next year, compared with 122 bcm expected in 2022, the document showed.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS