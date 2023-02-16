Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Norway seizes record $5.8 million of crypto stolen by North Korea

02/16/2023 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrencies

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway has seized a record $5.8 million worth of cryptocurrency that was stolen by North Korean hackers last year, Norwegian police said in a statement on Thursday.

North Korean hackers stole $625 million in March 2022 from a blockchain project linked to the crypto-based game Axie Infinity. The heist was one of the largest of its kind on record, and was linked by the United States to a North Korean hacking group dubbed "Lazarus".

"This is money that can be used to finance the North Korean regime and their nuclear weapons programme," Norway's senior public prosecutor, Marianne Bender, said in a statement.

North Korea has denied allegations of hacking or other cyberattacks.

Norway's national economic crime unit, known as Okokrim, said it had seized 60 million Norwegian crowns ($5.84 million) in "one of the largest seizures of money ever made in Norway" and a record amount for a crypto seizure.

Okokrim said it worked with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's crypto-tracking specialists.

Last year was the worst on record for cryptocurrency heists, with hackers stealing as much as $3.8 billion, led by attackers linked to North Korea, according to U.S.-based blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity, is based in Vietnam but its founder, Aleksander Larsen, is Norwegian. Larsen declined to comment, but in a tweet thanked cryptocurrency exchange Binance for assisting Norwegian police with the seizure.

"When we learn of bad actors on our platform, we intervene and take appropriate action, including freezing funds and working with law enforcement to return funds to their rightful owner," a Binance spokesperson said.

North Korea stole more cryptocurrency assets in 2022 than in any other year and targeted the networks of foreign aerospace and defence companies, according to a currently confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and James Pearson; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Elizabeth Howcroft and James Pearson


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:16pUK watchdog faces lawsuit from climate group over energy company prospectus
RE
12:16pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% After Slipping Back From Record High
DJ
12:15pBoc governor: labor market is too tight and needs to get better…
RE
12:15pYouTube CEO Wojcicki steps down
RE
12:15pGM expects China's COVID situation to hit first-quarter results
RE
12:11pLitigation funders warn of consequences in UK Supreme Court appeal
RE
12:09pEuropean commission has abandoned plans to sanction russia's nuc…
RE
12:07pG.O.I Energy denies Russia links over Italian refinery
RE
12:03pShopify sinks as investors worry over big spending in weak economy
RE
12:03pUK will back Ukraine if opposition Labour win power - Labour leader
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
3Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
4BASF IN FOCUS: Expensive departure of subsidiary from Russia
5Stocks end higher after strong retail sales data

HOT NEWS