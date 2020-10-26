Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

The government also said it would stop exceptions to quarantine rules that foreign workers coming to work in Norway enjoyed until now. From Oct. 31, all foreign workers arriving in the Nordic country must undergo a ten-day quarantine, Solberg said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis)