Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway will impose tougher measures
to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number
of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings,
Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.
The government also said it would stop exceptions to
quarantine rules that foreign workers coming to work in Norway
enjoyed until now. From Oct. 31, all foreign workers arriving in
the Nordic country must undergo a ten-day quarantine, Solberg
said.
