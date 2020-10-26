Norway tightens rules on gatherings and foreign workers as virus spreads

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Norway will impose tougher measures to combat the coronavirus following a recent rise in the number of infections, including stricter rules on private gatherings, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Monday.

The government also said it would stop exceptions to quarantine rules that foreign workers coming to work in Norway enjoyed until now.

From Oct. 31, all foreign workers arriving in the Nordic country from EU countries that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases must undergo a ten-day quarantine.

"We need to do more to control the spread of the infection," Solberg told a news conference.

Indoor public gatherings will now be limited to 50 people, reversing an earlier decision to allow up to 200 people, while the maximum number permitted to meet in a private setting will be cut from 20 to a household receiving no more than five guests.

While Norway has Europe's lowest level of new COVID-19 infections, the government believes that a failure to impose targeted measures now could lead to a broader lockdown later, like those of several other countries.

Solberg in March invoked emergency powers to shut schools, restaurants, sporting events and a wide range of public and private institutions, before starting a gradual easing of restrictions in the months that followed. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)