Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will
gradually loosen the capital region's coronavirus lockdown,
allowing for some shops and recreational activities to reopen
from Feb. 3 onwards, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on
Saturday.
The outbreak of a more contagious variant of the
coronavirus, first identified in Britain, had prompted the
introduction of stricter measures, including the closure of all
non-essential stores for the first time in the pandemic.
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)