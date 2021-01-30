Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will
gradually loosen the capital region's coronavirus lockdown,
allowing some shops and recreational activities to reopen from
Feb. 3 onwards, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Saturday.
The outbreak of a more contagious variant of COVID-19, first
identified in Britain, had prompted the introduction of stricter
measures on Jan. 23, including the closure of all non-essential
stores for the first time in the pandemic.
"Infections are going down continuously in Norway and we now
have a better overview over the outbreak and spread," Hoeie told
a news conference.
The situation in and around the capital Oslo remains
uncertain, however, and the easing will therefore be gradual, he
added.
Stores that are not in shopping centres will be allowed to
reopen on Wednesday, as will restaurants although alcohol cannot
be served, it added.
Schools will also see fewer restrictions, allowing for more
classroom teaching and bigger groups of students, although local
conditions will apply.
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)