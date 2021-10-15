Norway trade surplus soars to record high, driven by gas exports

OSLO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Norway's trade surplus rose last
month to a record level thanks to soaring revenues from selling
gas from its offshore fields, national statistics agency (SSB)
data showed on Friday.
With a daily output of around four million barrels of oil
equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas,
Norway has been among the winners https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/norway-russia-reap-rewards-europes-flexible-gas-market-2021-09-24
from an ongoing spike https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/energy-crunch-stokes-inflation-economic-recovery-fears-2021-10-12
in global energy prices.
The trade surplus for September rose 28% from August to 53.7
billion Norwegian crowns ($6.37 billion), the highest on record,
SSB said.
In total, 61% of Norway's overall exports came from
petroleum last month, the data showed.
Norway supplied 22% of the natural gas consumed in the
European Union last year, second only in size to Russia's 34%
market share, according to Norwegian government data.
The overall value of Norway's gas exports stood at 48.7
billion crowns for September, a rise of 27% from August and a
sevenfold increase from a year ago, it said.
Oil exports stood at 30.4 billion crowns, up 116% from
September 2020, when energy prices were depressed due to the
pandemic.
($1 = 8.4344 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and John
Stonestreet)