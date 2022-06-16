Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norway wealth fund puts Malaysia's Supermax Corp under observation

06/16/2022 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.2 trillion wealth fund put Malaysia's Supermax Corp under observation for two years on Wednesday, citing unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of human rights.

"The Executive Board has made the assessment that the company's announced measures to improve living and working conditions for migrant workers leave uncertainty about future developments," the fund said in a statement.

The fund added it has also revoked the exclusion of Malaysia's IJM Corp Bhd and decided to end its active ownership for South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

IJM Corp was excluded in 2015 due to its activities in palm oil plants in Indonesia, and since these activites have been terminated there are no longer grounds for exclusion, the fund said.

AngloGold Ashanti has been under special active ownership since 2013 because of concerns over serious environmental damage and serious violations of human rights related to activities in two goldmines in Ghana.

"The Executive Board now finds that the risk in terms of future developments appear to have been reduced," it said, adding that going forward, the company will be followed up through ordinary ownership activities.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24aBoeing working to stabilize 737 MAX factory - executive
RE
02:22aUK says main bridges over Ukraine's Siverskyy Donets river likely destroyed
RE
02:21aBritain's FCA urges lenders to do more to aid borrowers in cost of living crises
RE
02:19aShell to build ships to carry more CO2 over longer distances for CCS hubs
RE
02:18aNorway wealth fund puts Malaysia's Supermax Corp under observation
RE
02:15aFrance's Macron, Germany's Scholz and Italy's Draghi on their way to Ukraine
RE
02:14aBeset by uncertainties, Spanish borrowers lock in home loan rates
RE
02:12aS.Korea fin min downplays fund outflow risk on rate difference
RE
02:12aTwo U.S. citizens missing, feared captured, in eastern Ukraine -families
RE
02:08aAnalysis-Market meltdown lays bare Europe's divisions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Unilever switches some ingredients to adapt to commodities shortages
2Outokumpu updates its dividend policy
3Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
4IWS has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Bourbon to addres..
5European car sales keep tumbling in May -ACEA

HOT NEWS