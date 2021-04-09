Norway wealth fund should not include Saudi stocks in reference index, government says

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, should not include Saudi
Arabian companies in the reference index governing the fund's
investment, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Saudi stocks should not be included due to environmental,
social and corporate governance (ESG) risk, the ministry said in
its annual recommendation to parliament.
The fund should also trim the size of its global company
reference index by between 25% and 30%, to around 6,600 firms
from 8,800 currently, primarily by removing smallcap stocks, the
government proposed.
The fund currently holds stakes in around 9,100 companies,
and a smaller reference index could, over time, lead to a cut in
the number of companies owned.
The government rules in a minority and must win the support
of other parties in parliament to pass its proposals.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)