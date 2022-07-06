Norwegian Cruise scraps COVID testing for select voyages

July 6 (Reuters) - Passengers boarding Norwegian Cruise Line
Holdings ships won't have to take COVID-19 tests from
next month unless required by local law, the U.S. cruise
operator said on Wednesday as the crucial summer sailing season
gathers steam.
Cruises setting sail from the United States, Canada or
Greece's Piraeus will still require pre-cruise COVID testing,
and all of the company's guests aged 12 and above have to be
fully vaccinated.
The decision comes as several countries lift testing
requirements for incoming international air travelers, with
people now living with the coronavirus and returning to old
routines across the globe.
Norwegian Cruise, the parent of Oceania Cruises and Regent
Seven Seas Cruises, runs ships departing from several countries
including the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, New Zealand
and Sweden.
Last week, rival Carnival Corp's Holland America
Line said guests on three voyages departing from Amsterdam and
traveling to Norway would not need to undergo pre-cruise COVID
testing or provide a negative test result at embarkation.
Royal Caribbean Group said on Wednesday it is not
making any changes to its pre-departure testing requirement for
the time being.
Shares in Norwegian Cruise declined 9.4%, while Royal
Caribbean and Carnival lost 5.9% and 6.5% as wider U.S. markets
retreated ahead of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)