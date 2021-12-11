Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : FactMaps are not available

01/12/2021 Now you can nominate candidates for the IOR award! The award was presented for the first time in 1998, and the next time we present the award will be at ONS 2022.
19/11/2021 Preliminary production figures for October 2021 show an average daily production of 2 062 000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 14:55:02 UTC.