Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : FactMaps are not available

12/11/2021 | 09:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IOR award 2022 - nominate your candidate

01/12/2021 Now you can nominate candidates for the IOR award! The award was presented for the first time in 1998, and the next time we present the award will be at ONS 2022.

Production figures October 2021

19/11/2021 Preliminary production figures for October 2021 show an average daily production of 2 062 000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 14:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aBritain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France - EU
RE
10:02aDaughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard soars to space aboard Blue Origin rocket
RE
10:01aDaughter of pioneering u.s. astronaut alan shepard blasts off from texas aboard jeff bezos' blue origin space-tourism rocketship
RE
09:56aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : FactMaps are not available
PU
09:19aChina's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after U.S. blacklisting - sources
RE
07:26aBSP Statement on the 1000-Piso Polymer Banknote
PU
07:26aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Acknowledges Media's Role in Pursuit of its Mandates
PU
07:02aTibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games
RE
06:46aBlinken held 'productive' talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal
RE
06:38aNorway government proposes subsidy to ease pain of high power prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mercedes-Benz sees good dividend prospects on healthy margins - Boersen..
2Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing ga..
3Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
43M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial
5Sanofi : Sarclisa® (isatuximab) trial is first Phase 3 study to meet pr..

HOT NEWS