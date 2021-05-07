Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate : The petroleum industry represents jobs for the future

05/07/2021 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The petroleum industry represents jobs for the future

The Director general: - I can't imagine a more exciting and future-oriented workplace than the Norwegian energy sector.

07/05/2021 The low number of applicants for petroleum-oriented studies has attracted attention and sparked debate, says Director general Ingrid Sølvberg in a comment in the Norwegian newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad.

Choosing an education is one of the most important life choices we make. Education is crucial for our first job and for which opportunities open up later in life. And it's natural to choose an education based on your confidence in where future job opportunities lie.

That's why it's important to clearly communicate that the petroleum industry truly represents jobs for the future.

There may be good reasons why young people don't want to educate themselves for a career in the petroleum industry. Some because they don't want to work in an industry that contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases - and to climate change.

At the same time, we're constantly reading about those who want to finish up the industry altogether. This creates uncertainty about the future.

Technology developed in the petroleum industry

Oil and gas will be needed for decades to come, although their share of the energy mix will decline. And these revenues, expertise and technology will ease our transition into the low-emission society. Many of the new industries are based on expertise and technology developed in the petroleum industry.

Examples of this include offshore wind, CCS, offshore mineral extraction and hydrogen production from natural gas. Norwegian petroleum policy is still supported by a parliamentary majority, alongside the objective of developing new energy industries.

Oil companies and the supplier industry are expanding their portfolios to utilise other energy resources. At the same time, the industry continues to produce oil and gas with increasingly lower greenhouse gas emissions and substantial revenues for the welfare state - which benefits us all.

One collective energy industry

Expertise has always been important, and was crucial in our major success in utilising our vast natural resources. We will continue to develop the Norwegian shelf and create values, both from petroleum activities and new, emerging profitable industries. We need motivated and skilled professionals to do this. And we need diverse expertise.

In the future, I don't think we'll have to choose between working in oil and gas, or renewable energy. The sectors will meld into a collective Norwegian energy industry. We should be proud of how we managed our natural resources to benefit the greater society.

I can't imagine a more exciting and future-oriented workplace than the Norwegian energy sector.

The comment was published in the Norwegian newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad May 7 2021.

Contact

Ola Anders Skauby

Director Communication and public affairs

Tel: +47 905 98 519

Updated: 07/05/2021

  • Send to a friend
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on LinkedIn
  • Print

Disclaimer

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY  : Secretary Yellen Announces Intention to Appoint Michael J. Hsu as First Deputy Comptroller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
PU
09:22aINSTANT VIEW : U.S. April payrolls gain much smaller than expected
RE
09:21aAnalysis-Indian airlines risk consolidation, plane repossessions amid COVID-19 surge
RE
09:20aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE  : The petroleum industry represents jobs for the future
PU
09:17aDow Jones Industrial Average : Nasdaq futures jump 1%, Dow negative after weak jobs data
RE
09:12aAIG says will use IPO to sell life and retirement unit
RE
09:05aGreensill UK administrators say have collected $3.7 billion so far
RE
09:01aTMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - April 2021
AQ
09:01aCanada loses 207,100 jobs in April, unemployment rate rises to 8.1%
RE
08:56aWEEKLY LINKS MAY 7 : Team research grows, getting someone to answer their phone in Mexico City is hard, boosting testing rates for diabetes in Armenia, and more…
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
2Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Adidas, Etsy, Hammerson, Fox, Sun Life Financial...
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Commencement of the subscription period for th..
5MODERNA, INC. : U.S. MOVE TO LOOSEN VACCINE PATENTS WILL DRAW DRUG COMPANIES TO BARGAIN: lawyers

HOT NEWS