Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister Tina Bru to energy event Seanergy 2021

This week, Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister, Tina Bru, participates at the french offshore renewable energy event, Seanergy 2021.
Programme at Seanergy 2021, Nantes, France:
Wednesday, 22th of september:
09:30: Official Opening - Seanergy 2021
10:00: Prospective vision on a European scale - Role of renewable energies in a 100 % carbon-free mix.
Participants:
Tina Bru, Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy
Michael Starbæk Christensen, danish ambassador
Xavier Piechaczyk, president RTE
Ivan Faucheux, Commissioner CRE
Xavier Guillou, Marine Renewables, EU Commission
11.00: Minister Tina Bru visits exhibition at Seanergy 2021
17.15: Norwegian Side Panel: Local acceptability - Co-existence and co-use. Main stage, Seanergy, Streaming available
Team Norway in collaboration with the French wind energy association France Energies Eoliennes (FEE) are hosts.
Participants:
Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru.
Norwegian offshore wind developer Equinor.
French transmission system operator RTE.
The French ocean cluster Pôle Mer Bretagne.
The French offshore wind developer WPD Offshore.
Thursday 23rd of September:
10.45: Floating wind power - country strategic vision
Participants:
Tina Bru, Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy
Walter D. Musial, Offshore Wind Lead for NREL, National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Masahiro Kuniya, Director of Representative Office in Europe of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)
Dr. Chung-Hsien Chen, Director, Energy Technology Division, Bureau of Energy, MOEA
Sang-Joon Kim, Director Wind Division, Kora Energy Agency.
