Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister Tina Bru to energy event Seanergy 2021

This week, Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister, Tina Bru, participates at the french offshore renewable energy event, Seanergy 2021.

Programme at Seanergy 2021, Nantes, France:

Wednesday, 22th of september:

09:30: Official Opening - Seanergy 2021

10:00: Prospective vision on a European scale - Role of renewable energies in a 100 % carbon-free mix.

Participants:

Tina Bru, Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy

Michael Starbæk Christensen, danish ambassador

Xavier Piechaczyk, president RTE

Ivan Faucheux, Commissioner CRE

Xavier Guillou, Marine Renewables, EU Commission

11.00: Minister Tina Bru visits exhibition at Seanergy 2021

17.15: Norwegian Side Panel: Local acceptability - Co-existence and co-use. Main stage, Seanergy, Streaming available

Team Norway in collaboration with the French wind energy association France Energies Eoliennes (FEE) are hosts.

Participants:

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru.

Norwegian offshore wind developer Equinor.

French transmission system operator RTE.

The French ocean cluster Pôle Mer Bretagne.

The French offshore wind developer WPD Offshore.

Thursday 23rd of September:

10.45: Floating wind power - country strategic vision

Participants:

Tina Bru, Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy

Walter D. Musial, Offshore Wind Lead for NREL, National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Masahiro Kuniya, Director of Representative Office in Europe of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

Dr. Chung-Hsien Chen, Director, Energy Technology Division, Bureau of Energy, MOEA

Sang-Joon Kim, Director Wind Division, Kora Energy Agency.

Press contacts for Minister Tina Bru:

Political adviser, MPE: Karoline Sjøen Andersen, +47 414 08 350

Communications adviser, MPE, Ella Bye, +47 932 68 350