Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister Tina Bru to energy event Seanergy 2021

09/21/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This week, Norwegian Petroleum and Energy Minister, Tina Bru, participates at the french offshore renewable energy event, Seanergy 2021.

Programme at Seanergy 2021, Nantes, France:

Wednesday, 22th of september:

09:30: Official Opening - Seanergy 2021

10:00: Prospective vision on a European scale - Role of renewable energies in a 100 % carbon-free mix.

Participants:
Tina Bru, Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy

Michael Starbæk Christensen, danish ambassador

Xavier Piechaczyk, president RTE

Ivan Faucheux, Commissioner CRE

Xavier Guillou, Marine Renewables, EU Commission

11.00: Minister Tina Bru visits exhibition at Seanergy 2021

17.15: Norwegian Side Panel: Local acceptability - Co-existence and co-use. Main stage, Seanergy, Streaming available

Team Norway in collaboration with the French wind energy association France Energies Eoliennes (FEE) are hosts.

Participants:

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru.

Norwegian offshore wind developer Equinor.

French transmission system operator RTE.

The French ocean cluster Pôle Mer Bretagne.

The French offshore wind developer WPD Offshore.

Thursday 23rd of September:

10.45: Floating wind power - country strategic vision

Participants:

Tina Bru, Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy

Walter D. Musial, Offshore Wind Lead for NREL, National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Masahiro Kuniya, Director of Representative Office in Europe of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

Dr. Chung-Hsien Chen, Director, Energy Technology Division, Bureau of Energy, MOEA

Sang-Joon Kim, Director Wind Division, Kora Energy Agency.

Press contacts for Minister Tina Bru:

Political adviser, MPE: Karoline Sjøen Andersen, +47 414 08 350

Communications adviser, MPE, Ella Bye, +47 932 68 350

Disclaimer

Government of Norway published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:57aINOTIV : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:57aAUTOZONE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aMIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME PCC MIDDLEFIELD CANADIAN INCOME GBP PC : - Holding(s) in Company
AQ
06:56aAutoZone 4th Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 4.3%; 4th Quarter EPS Increases to $35.72; Annual Sales of $14.6 Billion
GL
06:56aNevada Copper Provides Operations Update
GL
06:56aTHE GEO GROUP : Enters Into Six-Month Contract Extension With U.S. Marshals Service for Western Region Detention Facility
BU
06:53aAND FACTORY : KRD Global Group is Celebrating 10 Years of Expertise and Growth in the Photovoltaic Industry
AQ
06:52aJapan's MUFG to sell part of U.S. unit to US Bancorp for $8 billion
RE
06:52aStatement on recent developments in natural gas and electricity markets
PU
06:52aMARIFIL MINES : Get Kris the Banana (Sep 2021) Read Detailed Insight!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2Investors tune in as Universal leaps on market debut
3China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
4BMW, Daimler sued for refusing to tighten carbon emissions targets - Ha..
5JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

HOT NEWS