Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norwegian candidate for the ESA Director General position

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT

The Norwegian Government has proposed Christian Hauglie-Hanssen, current DG of the Norwegian Space Agency, as candidate for the ESA Director General.

- I believe Mr. Hauglie-Hanssen's combined background from space and other industries, as well as public service together with proven achievements in international space cooperation over many years, makes him a very well suited candidate, Iselin Nybø, Norwegian minister of trade and industries says.

Norway´s relation to ESA and the EU Space Programmes

Norway has a strong reputation in ESA. As a member state, Norway has been emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the best interests of the ESA community. There is consensus in ESA (found at the ESA Ministerial Meeting in 2019) to keep the organization as a independent intergovernmental organization cooperating closely with, but remaining independent of the EU. Norway has an well-established and long-term relation with the EU. The agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) remains the main vehicle for the Norwegian partnership with EU, gives Norway full access to the Internal Market, with the same rights and obligations. Norway is a fully participating member of the EU Space Programmes Galileo and Copernicus, and operates under a Security Agreement with the EU covering these activities. Norway is hosting satellite ground stations that are important for the performance and robustness of the services, including PRS. Norway´s geographic location is suitable for supporting space activities and services, and is an asset for our partnership with the EU and its space programmes.

ESA appointment process

Anna Rathsman (Sweden), Chair of the Council at the ESA Council, is responsible for the appointment process of the new DG. According to the ESA Convention (ESA's founding document), the process of appointing the DG implies an open vacancy announcement and a designated recruitment committee led by Rathsman. The appointment of the new Director General is expected in December 2020.

Disclaimer

Government of Norway published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aECB intensifies its work on a digital euro
PU
06:20aDRAPER ESPRIT : AIFMD Information Disclosure October 2020
PU
06:20aSpeech by Vitas Vasiliauskas on Monetary Policy and Financial Stability in the time of COVID-19
PU
06:20aWALMART : The Issa Brothers and TDR Capital to Acquire Asda From Walmart
PU
06:20aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:19aTELENAV : Special Committee Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding “Go Private” Proposal
BU
06:18aARCUS ASA :  Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
06:17aWALMART INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aHEALTHCARE MERGER CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aBAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force
5VINCI SA : VINCI : ACS Gets Offer for Industrial Unit From Vinci, Valuing Business at EUR5.2 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group