The right-wing militant killed 77 people, most of them teenagers, in shootings and a bombing in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011.
Breivik, now 44, is serving Norway's longest sentence, 21 years, which can be extended if he is still considered a threat.
In 2017, Breivik lost a human rights case when an appeals court overturned a lower court verdict that his near-isolation in a three-room cell was inhuman.
Last year, a Norwegian court also rejected his parole application, saying he still posed a risk of violence.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter)