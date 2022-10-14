Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Norwegian police investigate drone sighting at Kaarstoe gas plant -paper

10/14/2022 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police on Friday investigated reports of a drone that was spotted flying over the Kaarstoe gas processing plant in southwest Norway in potential violation of security protocols, newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad reported.

Local police were not immediately available for comment.

The Norwegian military Home Guard has been posted at Kaarstoe and other major energy export facilities since authorities boosted security at Norwegian oil and gas installations after the Sept. 26 Nord Stream leaks.

Even before the Nord Stream incidents Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) had warned energy companies to be vigilant for unidentified drones.

Police on Thursday responded to a threat made by telephone against the Nyhamna gas plant, which alongside Kaarstoe and a handful of other Norwegian sites rank among Europe's largest energy export facilities.

Norway is now Europe's largest gas supplier after a sharp reduction in flows from Russia.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 94.59 Delayed Quote.20.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.70% 63.504 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
WTI 0.32% 89.202 Delayed Quote.15.72%
Latest news "Economy"
02:13aRoyal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
RE
02:08aColumn-G7 'recognizing' FX disruption is damp squib :Mike Dolan
RE
02:07aNorwegian police investigate drone sighting at Kaarstoe gas plant -paper
RE
02:07aAnalysis-Chinese property developers on tenterhooks ahead of Communist Party Congress
RE
02:05aRussian-backed forces make advances towards eastern Ukrainian town, says UK
RE
02:04aPolish c. banker Kotecki says rates should be several percentage points higher
RE
02:00aGerman car industry baulks at supplier demands over energy hikes
RE
01:54aLonger-dated JGB yields follow overseas peers lower amid UK U-turn talk
RE
01:50aAsian shares rally on China stimulus, UK fiscal U-turn hopes
RE
01:43aTomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk under federal investigation tied to Twitter deal -Twitter cou..
2Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates
3No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue..
4VEON : Verona VEON Ltd. 2.0
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Gain as Investors Bet on U.K. Tax-Cut ..

HOT NEWS