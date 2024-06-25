June 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian solar energy company NorSun will invest $620 million in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for its first U.S.-based factory, the state's department of commerce said on Tuesday.

The plans for the solar wafer manufacturing facility come at a time when U.S. demand for renewable energy has been growing rapidly.

NorSun will begin construction for the factory in late 2024, after it receives all regulatory approvals, and production is anticipated to come online in 2026, according to the statement.

The facility will create 320 direct jobs and will be facilitated by Oklahoma's department of commerce and Tulsa's airports improvement trust.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)