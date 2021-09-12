Norwegians begin voting in election centred on oil, equality

* Election takes place on Sept. 12-13
* Conservative-led bloc has ruled for 8 years
* Opposition Labour and allies poised to take power
* Climate change in election spotlight
* Labour faces difficult coalition talks
OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Norwegians went to the polls on
Sunday for the first of two days of voting in a parliamentary
election dominated by the widening gap between rich and poor,
climate change and how the oil-producing nation should adapt to
the energy transition.
Opinion polls show the opposition Labour party on course to
replace the Conservative-led coalition of Prime Minister Erna
Solberg, though Labour would need support from at least two more
parties to secure a parliamentary majority.
The man projected to become prime minister after the Sept.
12-13 ballot, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, has pledged to
address inequality https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/climate-wealth-gap-focus-norway-go-polls-2021-09-08
by offering tax relief for low- and middle-income families and
hiking rates for the rich.
The wealthiest 1% of Norwegians pay a lower income tax rate
than do those earning a median salary, according to Statistics
Norway, while the proportion of children persistently living in
low-income households grew from 3.3% in 2001 to 11.7% in 2019.
"We must have a society with fewer differences, which have
increased with the past government," Stoere told Reuters on the
sidelines of a recent campaign event.
DIFFICULT COALITION TALKS
Complicating matters for Labour, climate change has surfaced
as a key issue https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/climate-change-election-spotlight-oil-giant-norway-2021-08-31,
and the polls show a growing minority of seats in parliament
could go to parties and lawmakers who want to curtail Norway's
oil and gas drilling, a major source of jobs.
Stoere hopes Labour, the Centre Party and the Socialist Left
will between them win a majority, and that post-election
negotiations will enable a comeback for the three-party
coalition that ran Norway between 2005 and 2013.
But this outcome is far from certain. Opinion polls show
Stoere could become dependent on either the Red Party, which
wants social reforms based on Marxist ideology, or the Green
Party, which wants to shut down Norway's oil production by 2035.
Stoere says his government would focus on cutting the
country's CO2 emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement,
but has rejected any ultimatums over oil, arguing that Norway
must avoid major job losses in its biggest export industry.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche; Additional
reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alex Richardson)