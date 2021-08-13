Not Everyone Should Get COVID Vaccine, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
08/13/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The voluntary COVID-19 vaccination program has failed to achieve 100 percent compliance, and coercive measures are increasing, even before any vaccine has full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), makes the following observations:
Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends that recovered patients still get vaccinated on the theory that the vaccine may enhance immunity. Although no solid evidence for this belief has been presented, colleges are not accepting natural immunity as a reason for exemption from vaccine mandates.
The need for “boosters” is already being discussed, so the meaning of “fully vaccinated” is unclear.
The goal of herd immunity is made even more elusive by the open southern border.
Many serious adverse reactions have been reported and even have FDA warnings. These include myocarditis and Guillain Barré syndrome. The true incidence is not known, owing to inadequate reporting systems.
Reasons for vaccine hesitancy include a belief that the vaccine is unnecessary because of existing immunity, and the assessment that risk exceeds the benefit in many persons.