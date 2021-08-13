Not Everyone Should Get COVID Vaccine, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The voluntary COVID-19 vaccination program has failed to achieve 100 percent compliance, and coercive measures are increasing, even before any vaccine has full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), makes the following observations:



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 120 million Americans have already had COVID (more than one-third of 332 million people), and thus have natural immunity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends that recovered patients still get vaccinated on the theory that the vaccine may enhance immunity. Although no solid evidence for this belief has been presented, colleges are not accepting natural immunity as a reason for exemption from vaccine mandates.

The goal of “herd immunity” was stated to be achieved if 70 percent were vaccinated, but Dr. Fauci has admitted to changing the goal to 90 percent.

Despite the vaccination of nearly half the U.S. population, COVID cases are increasing, not decreasing, largely attributed to the Delta variant, which may be an “escape mutant.” Israeli hospitals are bracing for the worst coronavirus outbreak yet, even though almost the entire adult population is vaccinated. More than half the hospitalized patients in Israel are fully vaccinated.

The need for “boosters” is already being discussed, so the meaning of “fully vaccinated” is unclear.

The goal of herd immunity is made even more elusive by the open southern border.

Many serious adverse reactions have been reported and even have FDA warnings. These include myocarditis and Guillain Barré syndrome. The true incidence is not known, owing to inadequate reporting systems.

Reasons for vaccine hesitancy include a belief that the vaccine is unnecessary because of existing immunity, and the assessment that risk exceeds the benefit in many persons.

Vaccination is believed to protect the vaccinated person from severe disease, but it does not reliably prevent infection and spread to others.

Options for prophylaxis and early treatment with approved repurposed drugs are being suppressed, and the relative efficacy and safety compared with vaccines is not being studied.

The right to withhold informed consent for a medical procedure, and the right to access complete information, are basic human rights.



AAPS concludes that “we need a full and open debate on all options, and protection of the right of physicians and patients to choose their medical treatment.”



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto, everything for the patient.

