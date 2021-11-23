Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Not a dollar anymore: Most Dollar Tree products to get pricier

11/23/2021 | 03:21pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person enters a Dollar Tree store in Washington

(Reuters) -Dollar Tree Inc will start selling most products for $1.25 at all its eponymous stores, in an effort to offset the impact of spiraling freight costs and other pandemic-driven challenges.

The retailer said on Tuesday the new price point, which will be fully rolled out by the first quarter of 2022, would allow it to return to "its historical gross margin range" of 35% to 36% next year.

Chief Executive Officer Michael Witynski said the higher price point allows the discounter to expand assortments, introduce new products and sizes as well as bring back "traffic-driving" products.

Dollar Tree, known for selling everything from make-up to homeware at the $1 price-point, in September said it planned on adding new price points above $1 across some of its stores.

The price increase is a good thing, as the 3Q results, and our first-quarter outlook indicate freight headwinds are worse than anticipated, Evercore analyst Michael Montani said.

Rising freight costs from global supply chain disruptions have dented profits for most of Corporate America, further pressuring many retailers already grappling with higher labor and raw material costs.

Dollar Tree said that freight costs were significantly higher than anticipated in the third quarter and expects this to continue in the near term.

It projected fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.69 to $1.79. Analysts on average were anticipating $1.75, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income for the company fell to $216.8 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 30 from $330.0 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 3.9% to $6.42 billion, edging past expectations of $6.41 billion.

Shares of the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company rose 5.6% in morning trading.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34aPETS AT HOME : puppy & kitten craze boosts profits as lockdown love beats the odds
RE
10:30aExclusive-German parties agree on 2030 coal phase-out in coalition talks -sources
RE
10:28aFactbox-Who will be the Bundesbank's next chief?
RE
10:27aU.S. Economic Growth Slowed Slightly in November, PMI Survey Shows
DJ
10:23aIndia's October crude imports stay elevated as consumption rebounds
RE
10:22aS&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as rising yields dent tech shares
RE
10:21aNOT A DOLLAR ANYMORE : Most Dollar Tree products to get pricier
RE
10:17aFlour Mills to fund Honeywell acquisition with cash and debt
RE
10:06aEnergy shares lift Toronto index, Organigram jumps
RE
10:04aKellogg plans to permanently replace some workers as strike enters eighth week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. imposes further sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
2Shares shrivel as traders see higher rates under Powell; Turkish lira s..
3EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Fall as Powell Reappointment Knocks M..
4EON AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
5European shares skid to 3-week lows on COVID surge, rate hike fears

HOT NEWS