Not an era for war, India says, as G20 finance meet starts

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India reiterated its
stance on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying it was time
for dialogue and diplomacy, as finance officials from the Group
of 20 (G20) started a meeting near the southern city of
Bengaluru.
"Today's era is not for war. Democracy, dialogue and
diplomacy is the way forward," Anurag Thakur, India's
information minister, told a news conference after welcoming
delegates to the meeting which ends on Saturday. Finance
ministers and central bank chiefs from G20 nations will join the
meeting on Friday.
The meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat, near India's
tech capital Bengaluru, is the first major event of India's G20
presidency and the war in Ukraine is likely to feature
prominently during the proceedings. The first anniversary of
Russia's invasion of its neighbour falls on Friday.
India has kept a neutral stance on the war, declining to
blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and
increasing its purchases of Russian oil over the past year.
Russia has been India's biggest supplier of military
equipment for decades and it is the fourth-biggest market for
the South Asian country's pharmaceutical products.
The G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs are
also
expected to discuss
unblocking debt restructuring for distressed economies that
have been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in
Ukraine.
Reuters reported last week that
India has drafted
a proposal for G20 countries to help debtor nations by
asking lenders, including the world's largest sovereign creditor
China, to take a large haircut on loans.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Finance
Minister Christian Lindneris will be attending the meetings and
are expected to press China to "
quickly deliver
" on debt relief for low and middle income countries.
During the event, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
plans to hold a meeting with the World Bank, India, China, Saudi
Arabia, the United States and other Group of Seven (G7) nations
to try to reach understanding on common standards, principles
and definitions on how to restructure distressed country debt.
Rules on crypto-currencies, reform of multilateral
development banks, international taxation and securing adequate
finance to combat climate change are also on the agenda of the
meetings, which chiefs of the IMF, World Bank and Asian
Development Bank will also attend.
However, neither the Russian finance minister nor the
central bank chief were expected to attend the meeting.
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh and Shivangi Acharya,
writing by Tanvi Mehta and Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna
N. Das nd Raju Gopalakrishnan)