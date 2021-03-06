Not just green and digital: The Future of Europe must also be more democratic, Civil Society Days conclude

Reconstruction after the pandemic must be an opportunity to rebuild Europe on a new foundation of democratic participation. It would be a huge mistake if the fate and future of so many were to be decided by so few, the EESC 2021 Civil Society Days heard.

The EESC Civil Society Days ended today after five days of interactive online debates which saw the participation of over 1 400 people, with viewers connecting from as far afield as Africa, Asia, North and South America.

Speakers saw a silver lining in the pandemic since, while forcing to put off the Conference on the future of Europe, it had brought to the fore civil society organisations as the mainstay of governments struggling to cope with a massive crisis. What better proof was needed, they asked, that civil society deserved a seat at the table that will decide the future of Europe?

'I am happy about the importance that the Commission attaches to citizen's involvement the Conference on the Future of Europe' said EESC President Christa Schweng. 'The Conference on the future of Europe is a great chance to connect with citizens and the ones who are active in civil society organisations', she went on. 'You can count on the Committee to bring a substantial contribution to the debates by involving workers, employers and organised civil society, by being multipliers and ambassadors and bringing the debate into our members' organisations.'

Reflecting the leading role played by young people organisations in the workshops, Brikena Xhomaqi, co-chair of the Liaison Group which co-organised the event, closed the event saying: 'I invite everyone to make intergenerational solidarity our currency for s sustainable recovery for the future of Europe.'

The conclusions of the eight workshops held over the last four days traced a path for a better future for Europe's citizens as seen by the wealth of civil society organisations represented at the conference.

Key conclusions stressed, among others, the need to:

strengthen intermediary organisations (civil society organisations, parties, trade unions, etc.) to create positive synergies between the public and governments, boost civic and digital education to foster public participation and create decision-making citizen assemblies to reinforce democracy;

raise awareness of the social economy as a viable business model for a sustainable recovery that goes beyond profit and helps tackle inequalities and climate change. Specific funds need to be set aside in the Recovery Plan and NextGenerationEU for national investments in this sector;

invest in culture and education as crucial assets to build a more resilient and sustainable future of Europe, with dedicated funds allocated in the national recovery and resilience plans. Investing in hard infrastructures in not enough, people must be placed at the centre of the recovery;

better explore the option of universal basic income and job guarantee schemes as a feasible solution beneficial for people and the planet. The issue need to be depoliticised and case studies carried out in different member states;

give young people the chance to meaningfully participate and stay engaged all around Europe, and have their voice heard not only on issues specific to youth, but in a variety of policy areas. Funding opportunities under the new EU plans should also be accessible to youth-led organisations;

ensure that the European Green Deal contribute more strongly to eradicating poverty, injustice and gender inequality;

accelerate building renovation in Europe by raising awareness about the challenges and opportunities of building renovation and mobilise key civil society groups such as representatives of building owners and architects to achieve the goals of the Renovation Wave in Europe;

strongly involve civil society organisations in the implementation of the national recovery plans, reversing the trend set in the preparation phase with their limited participation. The value of volunteering must be understood by policymakers to be not just the output of the hours invested, but an expression of European values and a change making example to others about the society based on solidarity, inclusion and democratic principles that we want Europe to be.

The full conclusions of the Civil Society Days will soon be published on the EESC's website.