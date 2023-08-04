Today is a great day to discuss the financial paradox: good news can be perceived as bad news. Investors are worried that strong US employment figures might lead the Fed to raise rates further. The monthly employment figures will be released at 8:30 a.m., and last night, Amazon performed well, positively impacting the day's trading.

The downturn in the indexes this week marks what might be called a consolidation, a contraction after a phase of gains. But financial analysts are still trying to work out whether the damage goes deeper, and whether the rest of the summer will be good or not. The month of August doesn't have a particularly bad reputation on the stock market, even if it falls within the low range of historical performances for the S&P500. September, on the other hand, is clearly and statistically the worst month of the year for investors, the only one with more declines than rises over the last 94 years. Precisely 52 declines for 42 rises, while the second worst month, February, has 46 declines for 50 rises. For the sake of completeness, December is statistically the safest month: 26 declines for 69 rises on the S&P500 since 1928 (all figures sourced from Yardeni Research).

Yesterday, Wall Street finally lost little ground at the close, but failed to hold on to the few gains it had made by mid-day. Europe had slipped a little further, particularly France and Germany, down 0.7% to 0.8%. This makes three sessions in a row in the red.

This week, the most significant development is the increase in US bond yields, driven by the return of the debt debate, among other factors. The 10-year maturity rate reached 4.17%, nearing the levels seen last October. The rise in bond yields is influenced by two main factors. First, positive labor market indicators in July have eased recession fears but also raised the possibility of the Fed raising rates more aggressively, beyond what investors expected. The market is now questioning whether there will be another rate hike in September or more afterward, which could delay the return to a pro-business monetary policy. The official US employment figures released at 8:30 this morning carry substantial importance for the Fed and the market, especially given the current economic landscape.

Today, we need to consider the results released by Apple and Amazon last night. Apple's publication fell short of expectations due to sluggish iPhone sales, causing a 2% drop in their share price during after-hours trading. However, investors were not entirely disappointed as the services division showed strong growth potential with high margins. On the other hand, Amazon's results were impressive, leading to a remarkable 9% surge in their share price, even with its massive market capitalization of $1,323 billion. This surge positively impacted the US leading indicators, while the rest of the stock market remained subdued. Amazon's success is attributed to improved merchant logistics efficiency and a return to double-digit growth in their servers division, which is a significant revenue source for the company. While other companies' results are still pending, Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos, stands out as the star performer today.

In the Asia-Pacific region, we continue to hear rumours of various forms of support for business in China. It's almost becoming a running gag, as we're still closer to incantation than to concrete action. Japan is struggling to recover after two complicated sessions, with the Nikkei 225 ending the session down 0.1%. Flat electroencephalograms in Australia (-0.04%) and South Korea (+0.1%), but a little better in India (+0.4%). China is still going in all directions, with rises of 0.7% for the CSI300 and 1% for the Hang Seng, which had suffered since Tuesday.

Today's economic highlights:

The monthly US employment figures were presented at 8:30 am. Full agenda here

The dollar falls to around 0.9106 EUR and 0.7856 GBP. The ounce of gold is stable at 1940 USD. Oil rallied, with Brent North Sea crude at USD 85.44 a barrel and WTI US light crude at USD 81.81. The yield on 10-year US debt reached 4.16%. Bitcoin is trading at 29,130 USD.



