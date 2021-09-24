|
Nota Semanal N° 34-2021: Resumen Informativo y cuadros estadísticos
23 de setiembre de 2021
Nota Semanal N° 34
-
Sistema Financiero Agosto de 2021
-
Producto bruto interno
Julio de 2021
-
Cuentas del Banco Central de Reserva del Perú
15 de setiembre de 2021
-
Tasas de interés y tipo de cambio
21 de setiembre de 2021
BANCO CENTRAL DE RESERVA DEL PERÚ
|
|
|
|
&DOHQGDULRDQXDOSchedule of release for statistics of the weekly report
|
|
5HVXPHQ,QIRUPDWLYRWeekly report
|
(VWDGtVWLFDVPHQVXDOHVVHPDQDOHVWeekly and monthly statistics
6RFLHGDGHV&UHDGRUDVGH'HSyVLWRDepository Corporations
|
&XDGUR
|
&XHQWDVPRQHWDULDVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWR
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Monetary accounts of the depository corporations
|
|
/LTXLGH]GHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWR
|
&XDGUR
|
Broad money of depository corporations
|
|
&UpGLWRGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGR
|
&XDGUR
|
Credit of depository corporations to the private sector
|
|
6DOGRGHREOLJDFLRQHVGRPpVWLFDVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRHQPRQHGD
|
|
QDFLRQDOSRULQVWLWXFLyQ
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in domestic currency by institution
|
|
6DOGRGHREOLJDFLRQHVLQWHUQDVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRHQPRQHGD
|
|
H[WUDQMHUDSRULQVWLWXFLyQ
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in foreign currency by institution
|
|
&UpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRSRUWLSRGHFUpGLWR
|
|
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Credit to the private sector by type of credit
|
|
&UpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRSRUWLSRGHFUpGLWR
|
|
SRUPRQHGDV
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Credit to the private sector by type of credit and currency
|
|
2EOLJDFLRQHVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRFRQHOVHFWRUS~EOLFR
|
&XDGUR
|
Liabilities of the depository corporations to the public sector
|
|
&UpGLWRQHWRDOVHFWRUS~EOLFRGHVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWR
|
&XDGUR
|
Credit to the public sector of depository corporations
|
|
(PLVLyQSULPDULDPXOWLSOLFDGRU
|
|
Monetary base and money multiplier
|
(PSUHVDV%DQFDULDVCommercial Banks
|
&XDGUR
|
&XHQWDVPRQHWDULDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Monetary accounts of the commercial banks
|
|
)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO
|
&XDGUR
|
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency
|
|
)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD
|
|
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency
|
|
)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO
|
|
SRULQVWLWXFLyQ
|
|
|
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency by
|
|
|
institution
|
tQGLFH
|
&XDGUR
|
)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD
|
|
|
SRULQVWLWXFLyQ
|
|
|
Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency by
|
|
&XDGUR
|
institution
|
|
,QGLFDGRUHVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Banking indicators
|
|
6LWXDFLyQGHHQFDMHGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Reserves position of commercial banks
|
|
6LWXDFLRQGHHQFDMHGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Banks' reserve requirements position
|
|
6LWXDFLRQGHHQFDMHGHSRVLWRVRYHUQLJKWOLTXLGH]SRULQVWLWXFLRQHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in domestic
|
|
&XDGUR
|
currency
|
|
6LWXDFLRQGHHQFDMHGHSRVLWRVRYHUQLJKWOLTXLGH]SRULQVWLWXFLRQHQPRQHGD
|
|
H[WUDQMHUD
|
|
|
Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in foreign
|
|
|
currency
|
%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~Central Reserve Bank of Peru
|
&XDGUR
|
&XHQWDVPRQHWDULDVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Monetary accounts of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
|
|
'LVWLQWRVFRQFHSWRVGHODOLTXLGH]LQWHUQDFLRQDOGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~
|
|
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Concepts of central bank of peru international liquidity
|
|
9DULDFLyQGHODVUHVHUYDVLQWHUQDFLRQDOHVQHWDVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~
|
&XDGUR
|
Variation of the net international reserves of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
|
|
)XHQWHVGHYDULDFLyQGHODHPLVLyQSULPDULD
|
&XDGUR
|
Sources of variation of the monetary base
|
|
(YROXFLyQGHOVDOGRGHORVFHUWLILFDGRVGHGHSyVLWRGHO%&53
|
&XDGUR
|
Evolution of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
|
|
0RQWRQRPLQDOGHFHUWLILFDGRVGHSyVLWRVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDO
|
&XDGUR
|
Nominal amount of certificates and deposits issued by the Central Bank
|
|
5HSRVGHOEDQFRFHQWUDOGHSyVLWRVS~EOLFRV
|
|
Central bank repos and deposits of the public sector
|
7DVDVGH,QWHUpVInterest rates
|
&XDGUR
|
(YROXFLyQGHODVWDVDVGHLQWHUpVGHORV&HUWLILFDGRVGH'HSyVLWRGHO%&53
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Evolution of interest rates of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru
|
|
7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSDVLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGD
|
|
QDFLRQDO
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - domestic currency
|
|
7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSDVLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGD
|
|
H[WUDQMHUD
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - foreign currency
|
|
7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVSRUPRGDOLGDG
|
&XDGUR
|
Average lending interest rates of commercial banks by type of credit
|
|
7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVFDMDVPXQLFLSDOHVGHDKRUURFUpGLWR
|
|
Average lending interest rates of municipal credit and savings institutions by type of
|
|
|
credit
|
tQGLFH
|
&XDGUR
|
7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVFDMDVUXUDOHVGHDKRUURFUpGLWR
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Average lending interest rates of rural credit and savings institutions by type of credit
|
|
7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDOH[WUDQMHUD
|
&XDGUR
|
Average interest rates - domestic and foreign currency
|
|
,QGLFDGRUHVGHULHVJRSDUDSDtVHVHPHUJHQWHV(0%,*'LIHUHQFLDOGHUHQGLPLHQWRV
|
|
FRQWUD%RQRVGHO7HVRURGH(8$
|
|
|
Risk indicators for emerging countries: EMBIG1/ Stripped spread
|
0HUFDGR&DPELDULRExchange market
|
&XDGUR
|
7LSRGHFDPELRSURPHGLRGHOSHULRGR
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Average exchange rate
|
|
7LSRGHFDPELRILQGHSHULRGR
|
&XDGUR
|
End of period exchange rate
|
|
7LSRGHFDPELRGHODVSULQFLSDOHVPRQHGDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Foreign exchange rates
|
|
7LSRGHFDPELRGHODVSULQFLSDOHVPRQHGDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Foreign exchange rates
|
|
7LSRGHFDPELRQRPLQDOUHDOELODWHUDO
|
&XDGUR
|
Nominal and bilateral real exchange rate
|
|
7LSRGHFDPELRQRPLQDOUHDOPXOWLODWHUDO
|
&XDGUR
|
Nominal and multilateral real exchange rate
|
|
7LSRGHFDPELRUHDOELODWHUDOUHVSHFWRDSDtVHVODWLQRDPHULFDQRV
|
&XDGUR
|
Peru-Latin American bilateral real exchange rate
|
|
2SHUDFLRQHVHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUDGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Foreign exchange transactions of commercial banks
|
|
2SHUDFLRQHVFDPELDULDVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOFRQODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Foreign exchange transactions of the central bank with commercial banks
|
|
)RUZDUGVVZDSVGHPRQHGDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV
|
&XDGUR
|
Foreign exchange forwards and swaps of commercial banks
|
|
)RUZDUGVGHPRQHGDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVFRQHOS~EOLFR
|
&XDGUR
|
Foreign exchange forwards of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties
|
|
6ZDSVGHPRQHGDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVFRQHOS~EOLFR
|
&XDGUR
|
Foreign exchange swaps of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties
|
|
)RUZDUGVVZDSVGHPRQHGDVLQWHUEDQFDULRV
|
|
Interbank foreign exchange forwards and swaps
|
6LVWHPDVGHSDJRVPayment systems
|
&XDGUR
|
3DJRVDWUDYpVGHOVLVWHPD/%756LVWHPDGH/LTXLGDFLyQ0XOWLEDQFDULDGH9DORUHV
|
|
|
&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFD
|
|
|
Payments through the RTGS System, Multibank Security Settlement System and
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Electronic Clearing House
|
|
&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFDFKHTXHVUHFLELGRVUHFKD]DGRVDQLYHOQDFLRQDO
|
|
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks nationwide
|
|
&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFDFKHTXHVUHFLELGRVUHFKD]DGRVWUDQVIHUHQFLDV
|
|
GHFUpGLWRHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDODQLYHOQDFLRQDO
|
|
|
Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in domestic
|
|
|
currency nationwide
|
tQGLFH
|
&XDGUR
|
&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFDFKHTXHVUHFLELGRVUHFKD]DGRVWUDQVIHUHQFLDV
|
|
|
GHFUpGLWRHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUDDQLYHOQDFLRQDO
|
|
|
Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in foreign
|
|
&XDGUR
|
currency nationwide
|
|
6LVWHPD/%75WUDQVIHUHQFLDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDOPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD
|
&XDGUR
|
RTGS System: transfers in domestic and foreign currency
|
|
0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOPRQWRGHODVRSHUDFLRQHV
|
|
HQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO
|
|
|
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: value of
|
|
&XDGUR
|
operations in domestic currency
|
|
0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOQ~PHURGHRSHUDFLRQHV
|
|
HQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO
|
|
|
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number
|
|
&XDGUR
|
of operations in domestic currency
|
|
0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOPRQWRGHRSHUDFLRQHVHQ
|
|
PRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD
|
|
|
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: amount
|
|
&XDGUR
|
of operations in foreign currency
|
|
0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOQXPHURGHRSHUDFLRQHV
|
|
HQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD
|
|
|
Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number
|
|
|
of operations in foreign currency
|
0HUFDGRGHFDSLWDOHVCapital markets
|
&XDGUR
|
%RQRV
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Bonds
|
|
%RQRVGHOVHFWRUSULYDGRSRUPRQHGDSRUSOD]R
|
&XDGUR
|
Private sector bonds, by currency and term
|
|
%ROVDGH9DORUHVGH/LPD%9/
|
&XDGUR
|
Lima Stock Exchange (LSE)
|
|
6LVWHPDSULYDGRGHSHQVLRQHV
|
|
Private pension system
|
,QIODFLyQInflation
|
&XDGUR
|
ÌQGLFHVGHSUHFLRV/LPD0HWURSROLWDQD
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Lima price indices
|
|
ÌQGLFHGHSUHFLRVDOFRQVXPLGRU/LPD0HWURSROLWDQDFODVLILFDFLyQVHFWRULDO
|
&XDGUR
|
Lima consumer price index: sectoral classification
|
|
ÌQGLFHGHSUHFLRVDOFRQVXPLGRU/LPD0HWURSROLWDQDFODVLILFDFLyQWUDQVDEOHVQR
|
|
WUDQVDEOHV
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Lima consumer price index: tradable - non tradable classification
|
|
ÌQGLFHVUHDOHVGHSUHFLRVGHFRPEXVWLEOHVGHWDULIDVGHVHUYLFLRVS~EOLFRV
|
|
Main utilities tariffs real indexes
|
%DODQ]DFRPHUFLDOTrade balance
|
&XDGUR
|
%DODQ]DFRPHUFLDO
|
|
&XDGUR
|
Trade balance
|
|
([SRUWDFLRQHVSRUJUXSRGHSURGXFWRV
|
|
Exports
|
|
|