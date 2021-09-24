Log in
Nota Semanal N° 34-2021: Resumen Informativo y cuadros estadísticos

09/24/2021 | 07:22am EDT
23 de setiembre de 2021

Nota Semanal N° 34

  • Sistema Financiero Agosto de 2021
  • Producto bruto interno
    Julio de 2021
  • Cuentas del Banco Central de Reserva del Perú
    15 de setiembre de 2021
  • Tasas de interés y tipo de cambio
    21 de setiembre de 2021

BANCO CENTRAL DE RESERVA DEL PERÚ

index

tQGLFH

L

ÌQGLFHIndex

&DOHQGDULRDQXDOSchedule of release for statistics of the weekly report

YLL

5HVXPHQ,QIRUPDWLYRWeekly report

L[

(VWDGtVWLFDVPHQVXDOHVVHPDQDOHVWeekly and monthly statistics

6RFLHGDGHV&UHDGRUDVGH'HSyVLWRDepository Corporations

&XDGUR

&XHQWDVPRQHWDULDVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWR

&XDGUR

Monetary accounts of the depository corporations

/LTXLGH]GHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWR

&XDGUR

Broad money of depository corporations

&UpGLWRGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGR

&XDGUR

Credit of depository corporations to the private sector

6DOGRGHREOLJDFLRQHVGRPpVWLFDVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRHQPRQHGD

QDFLRQDOSRULQVWLWXFLyQ

&XDGUR

Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in domestic currency by institution

6DOGRGHREOLJDFLRQHVLQWHUQDVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRHQPRQHGD

H[WUDQMHUDSRULQVWLWXFLyQ

&XDGUR

Domestic liabilities of the depository corporations in foreign currency by institution

&UpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRSRUWLSRGHFUpGLWR

&XDGUR

Credit to the private sector by type of credit

&UpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRSRUWLSRGHFUpGLWR

SRUPRQHGDV

&XDGUR

Credit to the private sector by type of credit and currency

2EOLJDFLRQHVGHODVVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWRFRQHOVHFWRUS~EOLFR

&XDGUR

Liabilities of the depository corporations to the public sector

&UpGLWRQHWRDOVHFWRUS~EOLFRGHVRFLHGDGHVFUHDGRUDVGHGHSyVLWR

&XDGUR

Credit to the public sector of depository corporations

(PLVLyQSULPDULDPXOWLSOLFDGRU

Monetary base and money multiplier

(PSUHVDV%DQFDULDVCommercial Banks

&XDGUR

&XHQWDVPRQHWDULDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV

&XDGUR

Monetary accounts of the commercial banks

)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO

&XDGUR

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency

)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD

&XDGUR

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency

)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO

SRULQVWLWXFLyQ

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in domestic currency by

institution

QRWDVHPDQDO:((./<5(3257

index

tQGLFH

&XDGUR

)XHQWHVGHOFUpGLWRDOVHFWRUSULYDGRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD

SRULQVWLWXFLyQ

Sources of credit to the private sector of the commercial banks in foreign currency by

&XDGUR

institution

,QGLFDGRUHVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV

&XDGUR

Banking indicators

6LWXDFLyQGHHQFDMHGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV

&XDGUR

Reserves position of commercial banks

6LWXDFLRQGHHQFDMHGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV

&XDGUR

Banks' reserve requirements position

6LWXDFLRQGHHQFDMHGHSRVLWRVRYHUQLJKWOLTXLGH]SRULQVWLWXFLRQHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO

Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in domestic

&XDGUR

currency

6LWXDFLRQGHHQFDMHGHSRVLWRVRYHUQLJKWOLTXLGH]SRULQVWLWXFLRQHQPRQHGD

H[WUDQMHUD

Reserves position, overnight deposits and liquidity by financial institutions in foreign

currency

%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~Central Reserve Bank of Peru

&XDGUR

&XHQWDVPRQHWDULDVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~

&XDGUR

Monetary accounts of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

'LVWLQWRVFRQFHSWRVGHODOLTXLGH]LQWHUQDFLRQDOGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~

&XDGUR

Concepts of central bank of peru international liquidity

9DULDFLyQGHODVUHVHUYDVLQWHUQDFLRQDOHVQHWDVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOGH5HVHUYDGHO3HU~

&XDGUR

Variation of the net international reserves of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

)XHQWHVGHYDULDFLyQGHODHPLVLyQSULPDULD

&XDGUR

Sources of variation of the monetary base

(YROXFLyQGHOVDOGRGHORVFHUWLILFDGRVGHGHSyVLWRGHO%&53

&XDGUR

Evolution of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

0RQWRQRPLQDOGHFHUWLILFDGRVGHSyVLWRVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDO

&XDGUR

Nominal amount of certificates and deposits issued by the Central Bank

5HSRVGHOEDQFRFHQWUDOGHSyVLWRVS~EOLFRV

Central bank repos and deposits of the public sector

7DVDVGH,QWHUpVInterest rates

&XDGUR

(YROXFLyQGHODVWDVDVGHLQWHUpVGHORV&HUWLILFDGRVGH'HSyVLWRGHO%&53

&XDGUR

Evolution of interest rates of certificates of deposit of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru

7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSDVLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGD

QDFLRQDO

&XDGUR

Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - domestic currency

7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSDVLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVHQPRQHGD

H[WUDQMHUD

&XDGUR

Average lending and deposit interest rates of commercial banks - foreign currency

7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVSRUPRGDOLGDG

&XDGUR

Average lending interest rates of commercial banks by type of credit

7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVFDMDVPXQLFLSDOHVGHDKRUURFUpGLWR

Average lending interest rates of municipal credit and savings institutions by type of

credit

QRWDVHPDQDO:((./<5(3257

index

tQGLFH

&XDGUR

7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVSURPHGLRGHODVFDMDVUXUDOHVGHDKRUURFUpGLWR

&XDGUR

Average lending interest rates of rural credit and savings institutions by type of credit

7DVDVGHLQWHUpVDFWLYDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDOH[WUDQMHUD

&XDGUR

Average interest rates - domestic and foreign currency

,QGLFDGRUHVGHULHVJRSDUDSDtVHVHPHUJHQWHV(0%,*'LIHUHQFLDOGHUHQGLPLHQWRV

FRQWUD%RQRVGHO7HVRURGH(8$

Risk indicators for emerging countries: EMBIG1/ Stripped spread

0HUFDGR&DPELDULRExchange market

&XDGUR

7LSRGHFDPELRSURPHGLRGHOSHULRGR

&XDGUR

Average exchange rate

7LSRGHFDPELRILQGHSHULRGR

&XDGUR

End of period exchange rate

7LSRGHFDPELRGHODVSULQFLSDOHVPRQHGDV

&XDGUR

Foreign exchange rates

7LSRGHFDPELRGHODVSULQFLSDOHVPRQHGDV

&XDGUR

Foreign exchange rates

7LSRGHFDPELRQRPLQDOUHDOELODWHUDO

&XDGUR

Nominal and bilateral real exchange rate

7LSRGHFDPELRQRPLQDOUHDOPXOWLODWHUDO

&XDGUR

Nominal and multilateral real exchange rate

7LSRGHFDPELRUHDOELODWHUDOUHVSHFWRDSDtVHVODWLQRDPHULFDQRV

&XDGUR

Peru-Latin American bilateral real exchange rate

2SHUDFLRQHVHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUDGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV

&XDGUR

Foreign exchange transactions of commercial banks

2SHUDFLRQHVFDPELDULDVGHO%DQFR&HQWUDOFRQODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV

&XDGUR

Foreign exchange transactions of the central bank with commercial banks

)RUZDUGVVZDSVGHPRQHGDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDV

&XDGUR

Foreign exchange forwards and swaps of commercial banks

)RUZDUGVGHPRQHGDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVFRQHOS~EOLFR

&XDGUR

Foreign exchange forwards of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties

6ZDSVGHPRQHGDVGHODVHPSUHVDVEDQFDULDVFRQHOS~EOLFR

&XDGUR

Foreign exchange swaps of commercial banks with non-banking counterparties

)RUZDUGVVZDSVGHPRQHGDVLQWHUEDQFDULRV

Interbank foreign exchange forwards and swaps

6LVWHPDVGHSDJRVPayment systems

&XDGUR

3DJRVDWUDYpVGHOVLVWHPD/%756LVWHPDGH/LTXLGDFLyQ0XOWLEDQFDULDGH9DORUHV

&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFD

Payments through the RTGS System, Multibank Security Settlement System and

&XDGUR

Electronic Clearing House

&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFDFKHTXHVUHFLELGRVUHFKD]DGRVDQLYHOQDFLRQDO

&XDGUR

Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks nationwide

&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFDFKHTXHVUHFLELGRVUHFKD]DGRVWUDQVIHUHQFLDV

GHFUpGLWRHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDODQLYHOQDFLRQDO

Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in domestic

currency nationwide

QRWDVHPDQDO:((./<5(3257

index

tQGLFH

&XDGUR

&iPDUDGH&RPSHQVDFLyQ(OHFWUyQLFDFKHTXHVUHFLELGRVUHFKD]DGRVWUDQVIHUHQFLDV

GHFUpGLWRHQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUDDQLYHOQDFLRQDO

Electronic Clearing House: received and refused checks and credit transfer in foreign

&XDGUR

currency nationwide

6LVWHPD/%75WUDQVIHUHQFLDVHQPRQHGDQDFLRQDOPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD

&XDGUR

RTGS System: transfers in domestic and foreign currency

0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOPRQWRGHODVRSHUDFLRQHV

HQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: value of

&XDGUR

operations in domestic currency

0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOQ~PHURGHRSHUDFLRQHV

HQPRQHGDQDFLRQDO

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number

&XDGUR

of operations in domestic currency

0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOPRQWRGHRSHUDFLRQHVHQ

PRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: amount

&XDGUR

of operations in foreign currency

0HGLRVGHSDJRGLVWLQWRVDOHIHFWLYRFDMHURVEDQFDYLUWXDOQXPHURGHRSHUDFLRQHV

HQPRQHGDH[WUDQMHUD

Cashless payment instruments, automatic teller machines, and virtual banking: number

of operations in foreign currency

0HUFDGRGHFDSLWDOHVCapital markets

&XDGUR

%RQRV

&XDGUR

Bonds

%RQRVGHOVHFWRUSULYDGRSRUPRQHGDSRUSOD]R

&XDGUR

Private sector bonds, by currency and term

%ROVDGH9DORUHVGH/LPD%9/

&XDGUR

Lima Stock Exchange (LSE)

6LVWHPDSULYDGRGHSHQVLRQHV

Private pension system

,QIODFLyQInflation

&XDGUR

ÌQGLFHVGHSUHFLRV/LPD0HWURSROLWDQD

&XDGUR

Lima price indices

ÌQGLFHGHSUHFLRVDOFRQVXPLGRU/LPD0HWURSROLWDQDFODVLILFDFLyQVHFWRULDO

&XDGUR

Lima consumer price index: sectoral classification

ÌQGLFHGHSUHFLRVDOFRQVXPLGRU/LPD0HWURSROLWDQDFODVLILFDFLyQWUDQVDEOHVQR

WUDQVDEOHV

&XDGUR

Lima consumer price index: tradable - non tradable classification

ÌQGLFHVUHDOHVGHSUHFLRVGHFRPEXVWLEOHVGHWDULIDVGHVHUYLFLRVS~EOLFRV

Main utilities tariffs real indexes

%DODQ]DFRPHUFLDOTrade balance

&XDGUR

%DODQ]DFRPHUFLDO

&XDGUR

Trade balance

([SRUWDFLRQHVSRUJUXSRGHSURGXFWRV

Exports

QRWDVHPDQDO:((./<5(3257

Disclaimer

Banco Central de Reserva del Peru published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS