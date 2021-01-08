Log in
Notable Labs to Present at Biotech Showcase(TM) Digital 2021

01/08/2021 | 08:40am EST
Foster City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - Notable Labs, which is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers, today announced that it is participating in Biotech Showcase 2021 and will be presenting the strategic plan for long-term growth. This year registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access recorded company presentations prior to the actual event. On-demand access allows attendees to view presentations at their convenience, avoiding conflicts with busy meeting schedules during the main event week.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • CEO Laurie Heilmann will be presenting the strategic roadmap for accelerating growth of tech-enabled drug discovery in cancer.
  • The Company is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers.
  • Registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access recorded company presentations prior to and during the event.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/71629_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

ABOUT NOTABLE
Notable takes a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers. The unique testing platform combines machine learning, automation and high-throughput screening directly on patient samples to predict responses to potential therapies and ultimately determine which therapies will be most effective for specific cancers. Notable's functional precision medicine platform will advance drug development and enable pharmaceutical companies to get new therapies to patients faster. Learn more at notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE
Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 13th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

Contacts:

Caroline Bone
415-851-2410
caroline@notablelabs.com

Source: Notable Labs

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71629


© Newsfilecorp 2021
