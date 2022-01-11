Notarize Expands Executive Leadership Team Welcoming New CTO and CPO as the Online Notarization Leader Scales Rapidly

Derek Knudsen joins as CTO and David Razon joins as CPO, reinforcing Notarize’s commitment to innovation, technology and culture

Notarize, the pioneer and market leader in online notarization, announces the appointment of Derek Knudsen as its new Chief Technology Officer and David Razon as its new Chief People Officer. Derek and David join Notarize at a key growth moment for the company as it continues to cultivate top-tier talent with a commitment to technological innovation, company culture, and making every online transaction safer and more reliable. The recent hires signal continued company momentum on the heels of being named to Forbes ‘Next Billion Dollar Startups’ list and earning the #114 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America in 2021.

In his new role as CTO, Derek Knudsen will work cross-functionally to drive Notarize’s product and technology strategy while elevating security and trust across its platform. Prior to joining Notarize, Derek was CTO of analytics automation platform Alteryx, where he managed a high growth company to modernize and innovate at scale. Derek has also held executive roles at Credera and Avanade.

David Razon will lead Notarize’s HR and People department and will work to foster a personalized and unique remote-first employee experience. With an extensive background in creating successful people and talent strategies at leading companies, David joins Notarize from Enjoy Technology, where he served as Head of People and Talent, overseeing HR, talent acquisition and the company’s first DE&I strategy. Prior to Enjoy, he served in HR roles at leading companies, including Instacart and Starbucks.

“After another year of momentous triple-digit growth and expanded demand for our product, we are laser-focused on building on our vision around technology and people,” said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO of Notarize. “We have always been committed to our product and people, and are excited to strengthen our executive team with the strategic skill sets that Derek and David bring, and we believe their contributions and expertise will be paramount as we focus on innovation and culture in 2022 and beyond.”

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

