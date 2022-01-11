Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notarize Expands Executive Leadership Team Welcoming New CTO and CPO as the Online Notarization Leader Scales Rapidly

01/11/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Derek Knudsen joins as CTO and David Razon joins as CPO, reinforcing Notarize’s commitment to innovation, technology and culture

Notarize, the pioneer and market leader in online notarization, announces the appointment of Derek Knudsen as its new Chief Technology Officer and David Razon as its new Chief People Officer. Derek and David join Notarize at a key growth moment for the company as it continues to cultivate top-tier talent with a commitment to technological innovation, company culture, and making every online transaction safer and more reliable. The recent hires signal continued company momentum on the heels of being named to Forbes ‘Next Billion Dollar Startups’ list and earning the #114 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America in 2021.

In his new role as CTO, Derek Knudsen will work cross-functionally to drive Notarize’s product and technology strategy while elevating security and trust across its platform. Prior to joining Notarize, Derek was CTO of analytics automation platform Alteryx, where he managed a high growth company to modernize and innovate at scale. Derek has also held executive roles at Credera and Avanade.

David Razon will lead Notarize’s HR and People department and will work to foster a personalized and unique remote-first employee experience. With an extensive background in creating successful people and talent strategies at leading companies, David joins Notarize from Enjoy Technology, where he served as Head of People and Talent, overseeing HR, talent acquisition and the company’s first DE&I strategy. Prior to Enjoy, he served in HR roles at leading companies, including Instacart and Starbucks.

“After another year of momentous triple-digit growth and expanded demand for our product, we are laser-focused on building on our vision around technology and people,” said Pat Kinsel, founder and CEO of Notarize. “We have always been committed to our product and people, and are excited to strengthen our executive team with the strategic skill sets that Derek and David bring, and we believe their contributions and expertise will be paramount as we focus on innovation and culture in 2022 and beyond.”

About Notarize
Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aFLUIDIGM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aIBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.
AQ
08:17aFusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Research Collaboration with Pepscan to Develop Peptide-Based Radiopharmaceuticals
PR
08:17aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
08:17aSmartRent Provides Business Update
BU
08:16aFusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Research Collaboration with 48Hour Discovery to Develop Peptide-Based Radiopharmaceuticals
PR
08:16aPPG Invests $10 Million to Expand Automotive OEM Coatings Production in Germany
BU
08:16aMogo Announces Expansion into Metaverse with Investment in NFT Trading Platform NFT Trader
BU
08:16aAmbiq Named Winner in 2022 BIG Innovation Awards
GL
08:16aPositive Study Results Published for KidneyIntelX™ in Monitoring Patient Response to New Drug Therapy
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2Stocks rebound as traders buy back in before Fed testimony
3Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
4Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
5Fed's Powell heads to Hill for hearing with inflation in focus

HOT NEWS