Notice: Availability of Liquidation Schedule of Zampost Microfinance Limited - In Liquidation (ZMFL)

NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE LIQUIDATION SCHEDULE OF ZAMPOST MICROFINANCE LIMITED - (IN LIQUIDATION) ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 130 (e) OF THE BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVIVCES ACT, NO.07 OF 2017
This is to notify all creditors and other stakeholders of Zampost Microfinance Limited - In Liquidation (ZMFL) that the Liquidation Schedule containing the steps that the Bank of Zambia will take in winding up the affairs of ZMFL will be available for inspection from Monday, 5 October, 2020 to Friday, 9 October 2020, at the ZMFL offices on the 1st Floor, Ndola Main Post Office, President Avenue, Ndola from 08:00 hours to 17:00 hours on each day.
The Liquidation schedule will be filed in the High Court of Zambia on 12 October, 2020 and after the said filing of the Liquidation Schedule, any depositor, other creditor or owner of ZMFL and any other interested party, may file with the High Court an objection to any step proposed.
Written communication may be sent by post to:
The Liquidation Manager
Zampost Microfinance Limited (In Liquidation)
C/O Bank of Zambia Box 30080
Lusaka.
For further information, contact:
Communications Division
Bank of Zambia
Bank Square, Cairo Road
P O Box 30080
LUSAKA
Telephone number +260 211 399300
Email: info@boz.zm
