Notice - CIMA Office Closure Due to Tropical Storm Ida

26 August 2021

NOTICE

RE: CIMA Office Closure Due to Tropical Storm Ida

In light of the Tropical Storm Warning declared by the Cayman Islands Government, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority will be closed to the public from 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, 26 August 2021.

Normal business operations are expected to resume on Friday, 27 August 2021 or once the official all-clear has been issued. Further updates will be available on our website.

-END-

SIX, Cricket Square

P.O. Box 10052 Grand Cayman KY1-1001, Cayman Islands

Tel +1 345 949-7089www.cima.ky