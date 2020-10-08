Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Revisions to the proposed revised access arrangement

8 October 2020

Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Revisions to the proposed revised access arrangement

The Economic Regulation Authority has received DBNGP (WA) Transmission Pty Ltd's response to the ERA's draft decision on the proposed revised access arrangement for the Damper to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

The ERA's draft decision detailed reasons why DBNGP (WA) Transmission Pty Ltd's (DBP's) initial proposal was not approved and included 53 required amendments. DBP submitted its revisions to the access arrangement by the close of the revision period, 4:00pm (WST) on Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

DBP's response includes an updated proposed revised access arrangement, access arrangement information and other supporting information. Copies of these documents are available on the ERA's website. DBP has also provided the ERA with confidential supporting information, which will be assessed by the ERA to determine whether it contains sensitive information that cannot be published.

Invitation for submissions

The ERA invites interested parties to make submissions on the ERA's draft decision and DBNGP's response to the draft decision.

Submissions close 4:00 pm (WST) Wednesday, 4 November 2020.

Submissions should be lodged online using the form on our website

www.erawa.com.au/consultation.

Further information General enquiries Media enquiries Tyson Self Natalie Warnock Ph: 08 6557 7900 Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826 info@erawa.com.au media@erawa.com.au

