Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline - Revisions to the proposed revised access arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:20am EDT

8 October 2020

Proposed revised access arrangement for the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline

Revisions to the proposed revised access arrangement

The Economic Regulation Authority has received DBNGP (WA) Transmission Pty Ltd's response to the ERA's draft decision on the proposed revised access arrangement for the Damper to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline.

The ERA's draft decision detailed reasons why DBNGP (WA) Transmission Pty Ltd's (DBP's) initial proposal was not approved and included 53 required amendments. DBP submitted its revisions to the access arrangement by the close of the revision period, 4:00pm (WST) on Wednesday, 7 October 2020.

DBP's response includes an updated proposed revised access arrangement, access arrangement information and other supporting information. Copies of these documents are available on the ERA's website. DBP has also provided the ERA with confidential supporting information, which will be assessed by the ERA to determine whether it contains sensitive information that cannot be published.

Invitation for submissions

The ERA invites interested parties to make submissions on the ERA's draft decision and DBNGP's response to the draft decision.

Submissions close 4:00 pm (WST) Wednesday, 4 November 2020.

Submissions should be lodged online using the form on our website

www.erawa.com.au/consultation.

Further information

General enquiries

Media enquiries

Tyson Self

Natalie Warnock

Ph: 08 6557 7900

Ph: 08 6557 7933 | Mob: 0428 859 826

info@erawa.com.au

media@erawa.com.au

D219921

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ERA - Economic Regulation Authority published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 04:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aHK stocks slip on reports of potential U.S. restrictions on Tencent
RE
01:12aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
01:11aBOJ raises assessment for eight of Japan's nine regions
RE
01:11aInvestors eye discounted U.S. healthcare sector as Biden's lead in polls grows
RE
01:10aU.S. vice presidential debate reinforces concerns of policy deadlock
RE
01:10aJapan service sector sentiment improves in Sept to 2-1/2-year high
RE
01:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (Oct. 2020)
PU
01:07aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
01:02aOil prices edge up as Hurricane Delta approaches U.S. Gulf of Mexico
RE
01:01aNZ ELECTION : Support for opposition national party drops to 32% - poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July - FT
3TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : to accelerate development of pure hydrogen fuel cell module for vessels and ra..
4COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Form 604 Change of interests of substantial holder L1 Capital Pty Ltd ..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon sends legal notice to Future Group over Reliance deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group